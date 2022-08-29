REVIEW: The Touring Production Of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Boasts All The Magic And Mystery Of A Permanent Production As It Opens At Sydney Opera House.

Sunday 28th August 2022, 6:30pm, Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA remains as captivating 35 years after it first premiered. Laurence Connor's (Director) "New" touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber (Music and book), Charles Hart (Lyrics) and Richard Stilgoe's (additional Lyrics and book) famous musical adaptation of Gaston Leroux's LE FANTÔME DE L'OPÉRA is a combination of captivating music, wonderful choreography and detailed set and costume design that transports the audience to the 19th Century Palais Garnier.

This work, that first toured the UK and Ireland in 2012 and later the USA, is a brighter expression of the famous work that holds the record for the longest running show on Broadway and second longest running West End musical, having a vibrant aesthetic as Paul Brown's set and Maria Björnson costumes capture the early days of the Paris Opera at the Palais Garnier. Given Leroux's work centered around the May 1896 death of a patron due to the counterweight of the chandelier falling into the audience (he used artistic license to up the dramatic stakes by dropping the whole light fitting) and the existing rumors of a ghost haunting the halls of the theatre, the recreation of the famous opera house is only fitting and Brown has not spared any gilt as he replicates the Napoleon III style venue, from its loges de cote boxes on either side of the stage, including the reserved Box #5, and the Belle Époque style Salon Du Glacier used for Masquerade. The descent below the theatre into the artificial lake, based on the stone cistern that actually exists below the Paris landmark, is a breathtaking piece of theatrical magic and it is refreshing to see a touring production provide a full experience and not resort to LED screens and limited set pieces. The staging of the operas that the company are rehearsing and performing provide a bright bold and often comic contrast to the 'dark' and twisted mystery that is unfolds as the Phantom gets more and more annoyed with the way 'his' theatre is being run and the realisation that his muse has caught the eye of a younger, more visually appealing, man.

Following on from performing the role of Phantom in the original production in London in 2019, Josh Piterman returns to the Australian stage to don the cloak and mask again. He has a rich tone that expresses the emotion and connection to the lyrics so the depth of the Phantom's passion and rage along with his pleading desperation is clear. As the Phantom's muse and object of his obsession, Amy Manford presents a beautifully innocent and pure Christine Daaé. She has a pure clear soprano that ensures that Christine is clearly different to the resident Diva Carlotta (Giuseppina Grech) who delivers more vibrato to her arias, and it's the crystal angelic voice that has captivated the Phantom and inspired him to 'teach' her. Blake Bowden's presentation of the Phantom's rival for Christine's affection, the Vicomte de Chagy, Raoul, captures the essence of a young man entranced with the discovery that his childhood friend has grown into a beautiful young woman with a prodigious talent.

Jayde Westaby delivers the strong performance as Madame Giry, ensuring that there is an underlying wisdom and knowledge of the secrets of the theatre beneath the Ballet Mistress' rigid exterior. As her daughter, Mietta White adds a lightness along with a reinforcement that she's more there as her mother's profession has laid out her career and she's more interested in supporting her friend's success than seeking her own. The new owners of the theatre, Monsieur André and Monsieur Firmin are presented as comic relief by Andy Morton and David Whitney as the Raoul is the actual mastermind behind the plot to trap the Phantom and save the theatre.

Whether you've seen THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA before or you're yet to experience this award winning musical, this 'new' production with an Australian cast is a must see, if you can secure a ticket. It is worth checking with the box office daily for returns to see if any seats become available.

https://au.thephantomoftheopera.com/