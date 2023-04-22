REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Thursday 20th April 7:30pm The State Theatre.

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, - Capsis's heartfelt moment steals the show.

Showtune Productions brings LA CAGE AUX FOLLES to the State Theatre for six performances after a limited engagement at the Concourse, Chatswood in February 2023.

This successful musical theatre work had its origins in the 1973 play by Jean Poiret. The next incarnation was the 1978 Academy award winning film of the same name.

The stage musical version, created by Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein, first debuted on Broadway in 1983. Their work has inspired numerous follow up and award-winning productions, a testament to the excellence of the piece and of the message it imparts.

Albin (Paul Capsis) and Georges (Michael Cormick) who have been long term romantic partners run a Saint-Tropez nightclub. Albin is the singing drag star of this cabaret venue.

Georges' son Jean-Michel (Noah Mullins) visits to announce his engagement to Anne Dindon (Chloe Malek).

Complications arise when he reveals Anne to be the daughter of Marie Dindon (Zoe Ventoura) and Edouard Dindon (Peter Phelps) who is the leader of the Tradition, Family and Morality Party.

Jean-Michel insists that they hide Albin from Anne's parents while denying that their livelihood is from the nightclub LA CAGE AUX FOLLES.

Chloe Malek, Noah Mullins, Paul Capsis, Zoe Ventoura, Peter Phelps

This storyline is a perfect recipe for hilarity to ensue as misunderstandings and white lies entangle all the relationships in this melodrama.

But the essence of the show explores the hardships for those that must find the balance between protecting themselves from harm and being able to be their true selves. Jean-Michel's demands challenge, his father, Georges' own alliances, for him to fulfill his son's wishes or to support his partner Albin, rather than deny his existence.

Michael Cormich & Noah Mullins

This is where the highlight of the show emerges. When Albin discovers that he is to be hidden from this important family event, the pain is immense. It stops him from being a parent to Jean-Michel, it aims to hide his true self and it challenges his self-beliefs.

Capsis perfectly takes us from this deeply felt moment to his rendition of I am What I am. His emotional timing is sublime, leading to a powerful and engaging insight into Albin's journey and a standout number. This poignant song is now an anthem for all those that feel unaccepted for who they are, especially within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Capsis has an opportunity during the evening's cabaret sequence to display his clever character impersonations when Albin interacts with the audience. On this occasion we're lucky to see his Liza and Divine M routines.

Michael Cormack is perfectly cast as Georges, Albin's devoted partner and the nightclub manager. Earnest and grounded with a voice that is commanding and powerful. He delicately portrays Georges' struggle to serve his partner and his son's wishes.

Noah Mullins is honest and handsome as the self-centred son with a voice that is a joy to hear, technically perfect with dulcet tones one could soak up all night.

Michael Cormick, Paul Capsis, Anthony Brandon Wong

Anthony Brandon Wong is the exuberant butler Jacob who identifies as a maid. His antics is the source of much of the comedy of the night and his concern for Albin delightfully shines through.

Another highlight of the evening is the seven Cagelles. Nick Eynaud, Nick Jones, Matthew Jenson, Liam Peel, Ethan Ritchie, Trent Sinclair, and Max Wilburn are all superb as the statuesque cabaret singers and dancers. Their musical numbers with Veronica Beattie George's choreography display the vast range of skills that these performers possess. They are more settled than the earlier run and have an enthusiastic and confident energy with a spring in their step.

Paul Capsis and Lucia Mastrantone

Lucia Mastrantone is another exuberant performer, playing Jacqueline and Frances.

Both eccentric and entertaining roles. Mastrantone delightfully makes the moments her own, gaining more laughs from the audience.

Peter Phelps deep tones and stern presence fits the Dindon role perfectly. He must of been in the moment, as during curtain call, he allowed his costume to be somewhat revealing.

Director Riley Spadaro presents a buoyant, joyous and vibrant production of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES. His passion is evident in the fine casting and with his accent of exaggeration.

Spadaro has the ensemble play the comedy with over-the-top affectations.

Some of the humour is timeless and parts are 'of its time'. Many moments created genuine hilarity with the witty lines. Other moments did not land and seemed lost in the hurried pace. The comedic scenes relied on punched out lines rather than an ebb and flow to emphasis the intended humour.

Noah Mullins, Chloe Malek, Michael Cormick, Paul Capsis, Zoe Ventoura, Peter Phelps

Jozef Koda's costume are spectacularly fitting for the cabaret world. Grace Deacon's set design is simple and minimal. The scene changes from 'on stage' to 'backstage' were done in a split second and executed via a lighting rather than scenery changes. The cast's performance ensured these instant scene transitions worked.

Choosing to have nominal furnishings over set changes would work better on a smaller stage than in the 2000 seat theatre. A smaller venue would also support the mis-en-scene of the Saint Tropez style nightclub, where the routines are designed for a more intimate environment. At the State Theatre the curtain line is set further back from the stage edge, this would suggest bringing the action closer to the audience.

Noah Mullins, Paul Capsis, Peter Phelps, Zoe Ventoura

Musical Director, Craig Renshaw, has done a superb job with the wonderful orchestra that sits as the stage backdrop. Anthony Lorenz's sound design deftly ensures the music and lyrics are beautifully presented.

LA CAGE AUX FOLLE explores the trials of being one's true self and how that changes the relationships with those around you. Love wins out, the love of family and friends. The closing image is the romantic couple having a kiss on the cheek.

Spadaro's LA CAGE AUX FOLLES is a hilarious, joyous and entertaining evening with the fabulous Cagelles and a night that makes your heart sing along with the exuberant antics, and emotions.

Peter Phelps and Cagelles

Photography © John McRae