REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On COLLISION

Friday 31st March 2023, 7pm, Lennox Theatre , Riverside Paramatta

Acrobatics, dance, comedy, and physical feats meet in a creative COLLISION.

Casus Creations present a troupe of talented young performers in an energetic and spirited night that entertains and astounds.

Casus Creations originated with Jesse Scott, Lachlan McAulay and Natano Fa'anana.

"Our Creations are a reflection of who we are, directors of performance art, and our eclectic voices and visions are informed by the creative stories that surround us."

COLLISION draws on the team's multitude of skills for this engaging fusion of physical feats.

The press release did not mention the names of the cast but the hula hoop sequence is amazing. The hip hop dancing is flawless. The physical abilities of the performers were incredible. Some with contortions, others with meticulous body parts popping with intricate movements.

A variety of routines are presented that explore their abilities. Stand out highlights include a flexibility competition between two strangers. An individual sitting on a chair where the eclectic audio leads the performer to individually flex and pop every muscle and stand out hip hop dancing.

A few routines aim to combine dance with acrobatics. With the slower paced sequences more effort was placed on the physical ability rather than the flowing dance moves. Equal attention on dance and acrobatics will create effortless presentations.

The hip hop segments were magical in their combination of dance and body agilities. The troupe shines when in dancing sync. A skill they should make more use of throughout the night. A collection of new and old hip hop music is used perfectly for the dancers to display their skillful street dancing.

Outfits were changing through out the night. The baggy street clothes make the performers more accessible to the audience but I always find this a curious choice as the incredible body movements that the team so skillfully present are somewhat lost in billowing cloth.

The night concludes with a creative and inventive use of a large square board. A routine that reminds us of the feats of the night and ingenuously presents the multitude of skills and the journey that this dynamic and vibrant troupe have taken us on.

The dedication and enthusiasm of the COLLISION group engages the family audience.

The evening is one to enjoy for all.

I look forward to COLLISION in the future as the enthusiasm and skill of Casus Creations will inevitably advance and grow.