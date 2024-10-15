REVIEW: CHAMPIONS Exposes The Darker Side Of The Art World

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sunday 13th October 2024, 5pm, Old Fitz Theatre

Playwright Isabella McDermott’s new work, CHAMPIONS, considers the world of visual art and the effect competition can have on the creators and the creations. Following on from its world premiere in New Zealand, Director Bali Padda brings the contemplative exploration to Sydney audiences in the intimate space of the Old Fitz Theatre.

The premise of CHAMPIONS is that four young visual artists have received notification that they are the finalists for the coveted Archer Award for visual art, sponsored by businessman and philanthropist MK Archer. In order to compete for the $50,000 prize money, the quartet are allocated studio space in Archer’s offices and given 6 months in which to create something for the final exhibition but instead of accepting the general understanding that the outcome should be decided by a voting panel, the finalist with the least to loose, particularly from a financial perspective, is the one to push the idea that, in protest against picking one artist, they choose to split the prize money four ways.

Ella Fitzgerald (set designer) has created a simple space for McDermott’s characters to share their thoughts on the six-month process of competition and creation that they find themselves in. With simple costuming (Rita Naidu) that quickly classifies the type of artist each is portraying; the audience learns that sculptor Claudia (Cat Dominguez) is reserved an anxious while her former college friend Emmy (Talitha Parker) is more inclined to test boundaries and push buttons, Howie (Lincoln Vickery) is quiet but friendly, in keeping with his need to keep his subjects comfortable as photographer while the trio have all heard of, and are wary of Fraser (Bayley Prendergast), the large form painter that seems to be as supported by his daddy’s money as much as his actual ability, an insecurity that is reinforced by his dress sense that tries to fit in, if it werent for the designer threads that he wears. Tim Hope’s lighting design heightens the anxiety and fear that Claudia feels when forced out of her comfort zone while it reinforces the reality that MK Archer is not the nice altruistic philanthropist that he portrays to the public.

In contemplating the process that goes into creating new work to a deadline and with the knowledge tat it is going to be judged against other pieces in the broad genre of visual art, CHAMPIONS exposes the human side of the industry. It reinforces the precarious nature of choosing to be an artist can be for many, from both a financial but also psychological perspective. While the prize money would have little consequence to Fraser, Emmy contemplates his protest simply because it would guarantee at least $12.5K rather than nothing. Claudia however has developed an imposter syndrome type anxiety so would rather see if she really is worth of a place in the record books while Howie seems less driven the concerns that worry the women and is more intent on trying to show his artform, which he questions its validity against the others, really is worthy of the recognition. Each performer captures the essence of their character with vivid clarity as the majority of CHAMPIONS is presented as their thoughts delivered to the audience with little dialogue between the competitors though they physically interact.

With none of the work expressed onstage, CHAMPIONS is a story about people not the art. For those less connected to the arts world, some of the sub themes may be revelatory but they highlight that there is a level of familiarity in the anxieties and the otherwise unacceptable behavior that may be tolerated in order to stay sweet with those that hold the purse strings. At times the work drags a little but ultimately the work is entertaining and regains interest with an unexpected twist.

https://www.oldfitztheatre.com.au/champions

Photos: Patrick Phillips

