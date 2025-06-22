REVIEW: CATS Returns to Sydney’s Theatre Royal After 40 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CATS, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s (Music) musical theatre adaptation of T. S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats” returns its original Australian home, Sydney’s Theatre Royal. Reviving Trevor Nunn (Director), Gillian Lynne (Choreographer and Associate Director), John Napier (Design) and David Hersey’s (Lighting design) original production that debuted in the West End in 1981, this production is a wonderful opportunity to revisit the magical space or enter the Jellicle world for the first time.

Receiving two Laurence Oliver Awards, seven Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and a swathe of nominations for both its original seasons and revivals around the world, CATS is known globally, with many cities around the world staging multiple seasons over the past 44 years. Utilising the poems T.S. Eliot wrote for his godchildren, under his pseudonym “Old Possum”, that was subsequently published in 1939 as “Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats”, a book Lloyd Webber remembered from his childhood, CATS is a collection of stories about the various cats in the “Jellicle” clowder with a loose plot that the audience are witnessing the one night a year that the cats gather for a “Jellicle Ball” where one of their group will be chosen to ascend to the “Heaviside Layer”.

The production is known for the multiple ways that the audience is drawn into the world of the cats. Napier’s junkyard of oversized objects gives a ‘cats eye’ view of the world where they are dwarfed by everyday objects and his costume design of painted leotards, fur features, rope tails and specific makeup comes together to make each cat individual while allowing the performer the full range of movement to showcase Lynne’s choreography. The static and dynamic visuals pair with Lloyd Webber’s music that incorporates a variety of styles to add more depth Eliot’s characters and the wonderfully clever poetry he used to tell the stories of domestic pet cats, working cats, young kittens, old toms, and more feral cats.

For this revival, there is a refreshing diversity that reflects the variety within the cat community, reinforcing that the clowder is made up of all different types and ages of cats. Two of the “senior” cats, Bustopher Jones and Gus are performed by Australian Musical theatre icon Todd McKenney who brings his brilliant comic timing to the characters, particularly leaning in to the role of Gus, the Theatre Cat. The patriarch of the clan, Old Deuteronomy, is presented with the requisite classical gravitas by Mark Vincent. Caring ‘mothering’ cat Jellylorum is presented with delightful sweetness by Lucy Maunder and Old Deuteronomy’s right hand man (right paw cat?) Munkustrap who serves as the main narrator has good balance of power and care for the community he helps oversee. Tom Davis delivers the bright railway cat, Skimbleshanks while Jake O’Brien and Svannah Lind deliver the playfully mischievous vaudeville inspired Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer. Victoria, the white cat, and Mr Mistoffelees are roles that have always featured dancers with Claudia Hastings and Axel Alvarez wowing audiences with their flexibility and “conjuring turns” respectively. Des Flanagan captures Rum Tum Tugger’s confident swagger while Leigh Archer leads a fabulous “Beetle Tattoo” as Jennyanydots.

The return to the Theatre Royal proves that CATS needs to be seen in a more ‘intimate’ theatre so the audience can feel somewhat immersed in the experience, more akin to the original London staging that incorporated a revolve and was partly in the round. The casting is also incredibly important with the choice to have musical theatre performer Gabriyel Thomas take on the iconic role of Grizabella is a perfect fit as Thomas knows how deliver the showstopper Memory with wonderful musicality and just as importantly, emotional connection to the character.

CATS is a wonderful piece of whimsical escapism that celebrates fabulously clever poetry that while originally written for children, still engages and amuses adults, as it showcases brilliant dancing. A show for all ages and well worth seeing, or seeing again.

Photos: Daniel Boud

Comments