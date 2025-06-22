REVIEW: CATS Returns to Sydney’s Theatre Royal After 40 Years

CATS is a wonderful piece of whimsical escapism that celebrates fabulously clever poetry that while originally written for children, still engages and amuses adults.
CATS, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s (Music) musical theatre adaptation of T. S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats” returns its original Australian home, Sydney’s Theatre Royal. Reviving Trevor Nunn (Director), Gillian Lynne (Choreographer and Associate Director), John Napier (Design) and David Hersey’s (Lighting design) original production that debuted in the West End in 1981, this production is a wonderful opportunity to revisit the magical space or enter the Jellicle world for the first time.Receiving two Laurence Oliver Awards, seven Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and a swathe of nominations for both its original seasons and revivals around the world, CATS is known globally, with many cities around the world staging multiple seasons over the past 44 years. Utilising the poems T.S. Eliot wrote for his godchildren, under his pseudonym “Old Possum”, that was subsequently published in 1939 as “Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats”, a book Lloyd Webber remembered from his childhood, CATS is a collection of stories about the various cats in the “Jellicle” clowder with a loose plot that the audience are witnessing the one night a year that the cats gather for a “Jellicle Ball” where one of their group will be chosen to ascend to the “Heaviside Layer”.
For this revival, there is a refreshing diversity that reflects the variety within the cat community, reinforcing that the clowder is made up of all different types and ages of cats. Two of the “senior” cats, Bustopher Jones and Gus are performed by Australian Musical theatre icon Todd McKenney who brings his brilliant comic timing to the characters, particularly leaning in to the role of Gus, the Theatre Cat. The patriarch of the clan, Old Deuteronomy, is presented with the requisite classical gravitas by Mark Vincent. Caring ‘mothering’ cat Jellylorum is presented with delightful sweetness by Lucy Maunder and Old Deuteronomy’s right hand man (right paw cat?) Munkustrap who serves as the main narrator has good balance of power and care for the community he helps oversee. Tom Davis delivers the bright railway cat, Skimbleshanks while Jake O’Brien and Svannah Lind deliver the playfully mischievous vaudeville inspired Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer. Victoria, the white cat, and Mr Mistoffelees are roles that have always featured dancers with Claudia Hastings and Axel Alvarez wowing audiences with their flexibility and “conjuring turns” respectively. Des Flanagan captures Rum Tum Tugger’s confident swagger while Leigh Archer leads a fabulous “Beetle Tattoo” as Jennyanydots.
Photos: Daniel Boud
Videos