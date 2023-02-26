REVIEW: As Disney Enters Its Centenary Year, Sydney Symphony Orchestra Presents A Multi Sensory Trip Through Its Animated Movies with DISNEY 100 THE CONCERT

Friday 24th February 2023, 7:00pm, Concert Hall Sydney Opera House

Sydney Symphony Orchestra pairs with MM Creative Productions to celebrate the centenary of the movie and media behemoth Disney with DISNEY 100 THE CONCERT. Pairing the 68 strong Sydney Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Jessica Gethin, with singers Mark Hill, Ainsley Melham, Lyndon Watts, Chloe Zuel, Amy Manford and Genevieve McCarthy and projections of montages from 16 of Walt Disney Animation Studios 61 Animated films, the audience is treated to a range of music from across Disney's back catalogue.

In October 1923 Walt and his brother Roy O. Disney founded Disney Brothers Studio, a production company that would become the leader in the animation industry and eventually known as The Walt Disney Company when Roy O. chose to change the name of the company to honor Walt's dream following his death in 1966. The company that synchronized sound and created the first post-produced sound cartoon when it released Steamboat Willie, featuring the first appearance of Mickey Mouse, in 1928 is known worldwide for its animated movies and other live action movies as well as its forays into theme parks, hotels, cruise liners, streaming media, broadcasting and a plethora of consumer products so that it has become a household name. With that level of recognition, its no wonder that this concert had a multitude of audience members of all ages attend in costume, from simple mouse ears to an incredibly detailed and accurate Cinderella indicating that there is a wide fan base.

Selecting a concert set list from the many recognizable pieces would have been a challenge but there is a nice variety to suite the vocalists and also showcase the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. In a parade of Disney Princess worthy gowns on the female performers and an elegant simplicity for the men that all have the looks of a Disney Prince, the magic of the movies is expressed. Lifting the experience from a standard concert, New York based choreographer Michaeljon Slinger has returned home to add his flair to the night, predominantly through his choreography for Hill, Melham and Watts as Zuel, Manford and McCarthy are somewhat hampered by the gowns. Hill is given a tap solo during Friend Like Me from ALADDIN (1992) and there is a cheeky pas de deux for Hill and Melham for THE JUNGLE BOOK's(1967) Bare Necessities.

Presented in a non-linear sequence of shows ranging from Disney's first feature length film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) to the most recent release of Encanto (2021) the songs are interpreted with the understanding and often personalized element to lift them from the well-known recordings. Chloe Zuel's Just Around The Riverbend from POCAHONTAS (1995) is strong and pure as she captures the anticipation and excitement of the song. Lyndon Watts captures the comic nature of Go The Distance from HERCULES (1997) with a reflective hopeful expression that utilizes his clear emotive vocals. As always, Ainsley Melham infuses his captivating charm into his performance and his voice is a treat to listen to, particularly for MULAN's (1998) I'll Make A Man Out Of You. Mark Hill has a gentle mischievous charm in as Zazu in I Just Can't Wait To Be King from THE LION KING (1994). Genevieve McCarthy's bold character vocals are perfect for FROZEN's Do You Want To Build A Snowman. The sound balance for the first half of the evening often had the orchestra overpowering the vocalists, particularly Amy Manford's solos but adjustments made during intermission allowed for more balanced expression.

While the Sydney engagement has finished, the concert goes on to the Gold Coast and Perth with the respective local orchestras.

(Photos: Sydney Symphony Orchestra Facebook Page)

https://mmcreativeproductions.com/upcoming-productions

