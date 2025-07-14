QPAC's Deadly Clancestry Festival Kicks Off This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC)'s iconic Clancestry festival is set to ignite the Centre with over two weeks of extraordinary First Nations storytelling, music, dance, art and culture from 23 July to 10 August 2025.

An acclaimed part of QPAC's calendar since 2013, Clancestry celebrates identity and connection, providing a platform for both established and emerging First Nations artists to share their stories and talents. This year's program is set to be a landmark event, bringing together some of the country's most celebrated creatives for an unforgettable audience experience.

A previously announced mainstage program for 2025 includes Jane Harrison's The Visitors, directed by Wesley Enoch, from 23 to 26 July, Wata: a gathering for songmen, improvising soloists and orchestra on 31 July, Bangarra Dance Theatre's Illume from 1 to 9 August, and Electric Fields with Queensland Symphony Orchestra on 2 August.

First Gathering, a much-loved fixture on the Clancestry program, returns on 31 July to honour the ancestral history of the land, pay tribute to its spirits, and commemorate its enduring legacy. This free event, open to the public, is the official welcoming ceremony for this year's festival. It will bring together First Nations artists and cultural groups to present dance, song, and cultural practices, sharing community connection to the land and its people.

Art of Song on 8 August will feature three powerful First Nations songwomen – Jess Hitchcock, Megan Sarmardin, and SOLCHLD accompanied by the evocative piano melodies of Paul Grabowsky. This deeply moving performance offers an authentic and heartfelt exploration of identity, connection, and tradition.

Biggest Mobs on 1 August is the epic culmination of QPAC's BlakBeats First Nations music development program, presented in association with Atlas Studio – a platform that unites musically diverse First Nations artists to create and push boundaries. This evening will showcase the fire, rhythm, and energy of Garret Lyon, Keysody, and Rudy Matoy, three talented artists from previous BlakBeats programs.

Be the first to experience the next big voices in First Nations theatre with Sparks: First Nations Play Readings on 9 August. Presented by QPAC and Playlab Theatre, Sparks is the culmination of a six-month program nurturing aspiring First Nations playwrights, guiding artists from the very first idea to sharing their art live on stage. Experience works from emerging theatre makers Bianca Valentine, Jamaine-Errol Wilesmith, and Aunty Valerie Matthews in this free event.

Black History Month: HERstory | HIStory on 25 July is bringing some of the finest local First Nations artists together with a night of free live music and storytelling celebrating Mob across three generations. HERstory Artistic Director Deline Briscoe leads a lineup of powerful women including Gaja Kerry Charlton, Kiana Charlton and the Goodjee Youth Dancers, Kaylah Coghill, Aunty Dawn Daylight, Rochelle Pitt, BADASSMUTHA, Kristal West, Guyala Bayles, and Suga Cane Mamas, supported by an all-female multicultural band. HIStory Artistic Director Peter Thornley leads a powerful night of music and story, joined on stage by legendary voices Fred Leone and Jungaji, with rising star Rowie.

Big and little kids alike will rejoice with the return of Clancestry for Kids on 9 and 10 August. This free, family-friendly event transforms the Melbourne Street Green into a vibrant space filled with art, music, and playful discovery. Experience the wonders of Living Sculptures: How The Birds Got Their Colours, Stomp with Aunty Sharron, Find Our Friends, Face Painting with Kaylah Coghill, and IUIH Arts and Crafts across the course of the weekend.

The much-loved Mob Music stage returns in 2025 with an epic line-up of First Nations musicians and artists, hosted by DJ Big Mike. This impressive free live music event will run from 9 to 10 August on the Melbourne Street Green from dusk each day. Saturday will see invigorating live performances from Wawumun, Sachém, Dean Brady, and Kee'ahn, followed by exciting sets from Keely, Sunny Luwe, Birren, and Jarulah ft. Blackline The Band on Sunday.

Visual artistry is celebrated in the Live Art at Clancestry program, showcasing bespoke creations from artists across Fish Lane and Melbourne Street Green. Street Art LIVE on 2 August at Fish Lane will see artists K-Rae Designs, Wellborn, and New Dreaming Art create new art based on their interpretation of this year's Mob Word – YARN – and what is means to them. Pick up Clancestry merch, enjoy some beats from DJ EYEAAM, and snap a pic with our legacy Mob Words from previous years including MOB, LUBLY, and GAMMIN.

On 9 and 10 August, the renowned Mob Words returns to the Melbourne Street Green with Arabella Walker, Boneta-Marie Mabo, Dean Tyson (Bingkin) and Dylan Bolger leaving their creative mark on YARN. These artists have been engaged by Aboriginal Art Co and have been supported in their Safe Space Residency Program in previous years, providing culturally safe and personalised career support.

Also featuring in the festival is the fourth iteration of BLAK DAY OUT, an all-ages celebration of First Nations culture, food, and incredible music from Australia's leading Indigenous artists. Presented in 2025 by Blak Social, Open Season, and Clancestry, BLAK DAY OUT will feature Christine Anu, Thelma Plum, Miss Kaninna, Stiff Gins, GLVES, dameeeela, and Kritty, performing live at The Princess Theatre on 26 July. Together, this lineup showcases the incredible depth and diversity of Blak talent.

Minister for the Education and the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said Clancestry continues to grow as a leading platform for sharing and celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories and performing arts.

“This year's program features an incredible line-up of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and performances that are set to attract audiences of all ages from far and wide,” he said.

“The Crisafulli Government proudly supports QPAC to deliver this important event, which supports creative employment and cultural leadership, while highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.”

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy said she was looking forward to the connection, conversation, sharing of stories, and truth-telling that are the hallmarks of every Clancestry event.

“As QPAC celebrates its 40th birthday this year and four proud decades of entertainment, gathering, inclusion, and stories, Clancestry is a joyous reminder that QPAC's work follows 60,000 years of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island music, dance, storytelling, and community,” she said.

“We are proud to stand with the community and celebrate both its mighty heritage and its contemporary expression. We recognise those artists and leaders who came before us and those whose continuing creative practices enliven the stages.”