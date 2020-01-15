Phoenix Collective Announces 2020 Season Openers

In the first of its 2020 concert series showcasing classical music with a uniquely Australian edge, THE PHOENIX COLLECTIVE presents "Intricate Machines" - a concert inspired by mechanics, wheels, cogs, precision, construction & repetition. And they'll play through February at five iconic, intimate venues in Sydney, the Central Coast and Canberra.

The imaginative program - an ode to the industrial revolution, the hum of a busy city and drive of a locomotive - visits Mosman Art Gallery, Hunter Baillie in Annandale, Greenway Chapel at Green Point and Canberra School of Music at ANU and the Wesley Music Centre, Forrest.

Audiences will experience the complexity of Reich's 'Different Trains' for CD and live quartet, Pärt's mesmerizing 'Fratres', Bach's 'Art of Fugue' and Dvořák's masterpiece 'The American' string quartet. Launched by Charmain Gadd at her Crossroads Festival in 2018, the Phoenix Collective Quartet is a premier string quartet whose members come from the ranks of national and international orchestras such as Opera Australia Orchestra, Canberra Symphony, Sydney Symphony, BBC Philharmonic, Kammer Philharmonie Köln, Boston Symphony, and Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

Founded and led by violinist Dan Russell, an accomplished performer here and abroad, it also features Yuhki Mayne (violin), Ella Brinch (viola) and Andrew Wilson (cello). The 2020 concert series comprises four different programs at each venue (Feb, May-June, Sept & Nov) with a feast of different genres on offer: the virtuosic flair of Italian Baroque, the purity of folk music, French impressionism, the intense emotions of the romantic period, contemporary/jazz fusions and the meditative calm of minimalism. All performed with a sense of intimacy, engaging stage presence and vivid musicality. Phoenix Collective String Quartet:

Intricate Machines - (2 Hours with interval)

Steve Reich, Different Trains

Arvo Pärt, Fratres | J.S Bach, Art of Fugue

Dvořák String Quartet No.12 Op.96, American 14 Feb (Valentine's Day) - Mosman Art Gallery 7pm

15 Feb - Hunter Baillie, Annandale 2.30pm

16 Feb - Greenway, Green Point - Central Coast 2.30pm

21 Feb - School of Music ANU - Canberra 7pm

23 Feb - Wesley Music Centre, Forrest - Canberra 3pm Tickets: Adults $35 | Conc. $28 | Children <18 $15 | Family (2 adults+2 children) $86

Bookings and Information: www.pcmusic.net





