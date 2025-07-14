ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Comes to the Hayes Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Curveball Creative in association with Hayes Theatre Co will present a reimagining of the beloved Olivier Award-winning musical Once On This Island, running at the Hayes Theatre from the 2nd to 31st of August.

Based on the novel My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy and the classic Hans Christian Andersen tale The Little Mermaid, at its heart is the story of Ti Moune (Thalia Osegueda Santos), a humble peasant girl who risks everything to save Daniel (Alexander Tye), a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. As Ti Moune is captivated by love, the gods are watching, and they’ve made a wager: which is stronger – love or death?

This contemporary reimagining blends the show’s Caribbean spirit with Australia’s own rich cultural history. Beginning on the vibrant shores of our own island of Australia, Once On This Island embraces the voices of the performers, bringing their accents, heritage and lived experience to the stage, resulting in a rich, dynamic chorus that truly reflects the spirit of the story.

Directed by Gumbaynggirr and Turkish storyteller, Brittanie Shipway (HIT Productions’ Waltzing the Wilarra), this vivid retelling blends music, movement and mythology to stunning effect. With a cast of exciting new talent and a striking design that nods to the show’s Haitian roots, Once On This Island is both emotionally resonant and visually captivating, a celebration of love, legacy and the enduring power of storytelling.

On bringing this production to the Australian stage, director Brittanie Shipway said, “Once On This Island is a vibrant celebration of storytelling, music, and the rich tapestry of culture. What better way to honour the spirit of our island home than through the voices of twelve extraordinary performers, each bringing the depth and beauty of their own cultural heritage? Set in the Caribbean, this story centres on Ti Moune — a dreamer, a healer, and a trailblazer on a journey of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery”.