Tony Award -nominated Broadway favourite and television star Megan Hilty makes her Sydney Opera House debut in the Concert Hall alongside a 40-piece orchestra for one unmissable performance in June 2019.

A commanding star of stage and screen, Megan Hilty returns to Australia following her sold-out national tour in 2016. During her Opera House debut Hilty will perform a selection of popular and classic tunes spanning the history of music and theatre from the hit Broadway musical Wicked, and NBC's cult series Smash, as well as American pop and jazz standards It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing , That's Life and Autumn Leaves .

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Olivia Ansell says: Smash fanatics get ready! Television star and music theatre diva Megan Hilty will grace the Concert Hall stage performing classic hits from Broadway and the Great American Songbook. Hilty's powerful and commanding voice accompanied by some of Australia's best orchestral musicians will be a night to remember!

Her recitals at the Lincoln Center and London's Cadogan Hall plus her sold-out Carnegie Hall debut were met with widespread critical acclaim and standing ovations. Over the years, she has risen to prominence with beloved roles such as Glinda in Wicked, Doralee in 9 to 5, Brooke Ashtom in Noises Off and most recently as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors alongside Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) on Broadway. A stand-out portrayal of seasoned performer Ivy Lyn in Smash was followed by her role as Liz in Sean Saves The World. Her long list of television credits includes guest appearances in The Good Wife, Bones, The Closer, Desperate Housewives and Ugly Betty.

Celebrated as a triple threat, Hilty's debut solo album It Happens All the Time (2013) charted in Billboard's Top 100 and featured songs written by Taylor Swift, Damien Rice, Carrie Underwood and Sara Bareilles. She recently released a live album comprised of songs from her recent concert tour entitled Megan Hilty Live at the Caf Carlyle and a Christmas album entitled A Merry Little Christmas with Megan Hilty.

For this exclusive Sydney show, Megan Hilty's unique brand of entertainment will fill the grand Concert Hall for one night only.





