MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Completes Cast For 2027 Australian Return

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The Moulin Rouge's most dazzling quartet is complete! Global Creatures has unveiled the final three Lady Ms joining the spectacular new Australian company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, ahead of its highly anticipated return to the Sydney Lyric in March 2027.

Completing the cast are Olivia Brookes as Arabia, Gabriyel Thomas as La Chocolat and Jacob Rozario as Baby Doll, joining the previously announced Thalia Smith as Nini to form the Moulin Rouge's iconic Lady Ms. The four dazzling performers are at the heart of the Moulin Rouge nightclub, bringing fierce individuality, powerhouse vocals and electrifying dance performances to the spectacular world of the musical.

Olivia Brookes will step into the role of Arabia, one of the Moulin Rouge's captivating Lady Ms. Olivia has performed in Pretty Woman and Mamma Mia! The Musical on the West End and in the UK and Ireland tour of Cruel Intentions. After marrying an Aussie and relocating down under, this is her first production in Australia.

Gabriyel Thomas takes on the charismatic role of La Chocolat, bringing her talent and individuality to one of the production's most recognisable characters. A favourite of Australian stages, Gabriyel has recently starred in the Australian productions of Sister Act The Musical, Cats, and Waitress.

Rising star Jacob Rozario will portray Baby Doll, completing the trio of newly announced performers. Jacob has appeared on Australian stages in productions of & Juliet, Dear Evan Hansen, Kimberley Akimbo and The Lion King.

The Lady Ms join an extraordinary new Australian company led by Erin Clare as Satine, Nigel Huckle as Christian and Reuben Kaye as Harold Zidler. Ben Hall will portray The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and powerful aristocrat whose arrival threatens to change the future of the Moulin Rouge forever. Tim Omaji returns to the spectacular world of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, while Tyler Chapman takes on the role of Santiago.

Theensemble members are Calista Nelmes (Satine Alternate), Joshua Russell (Principal Cover Christian/The Duke), David Duketis (Principal Cover The Duke/Santiago/Zidler), John Rex Berry, Sarah Bourke, Bridgette Coach, Emma Feliciano, Louis Fontaine, Anthony Garcia, Alfie Gledhill, Sebastian Johnston, Adam Lyon, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Sebaga Neumann, Bella Runnalls, Jordan Tomljenovic, Lucas Van Rhijn and Jennifer Wolfe.

The swings are Bayley Edmends, Brittany Ford, Sara Haruta, Lachlan Inwood, Jayden Prelc, Emma Russell, Callum Ryan and Nicole Vella.

Winner of 10 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical transforms Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film into an extraordinary theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and – above all – Love.

Featuring more than 70 songs spanning over 160 years of music, the musical brings together some of the world’s most iconic songs in an exhilarating mash-up extravaganza, all set inside the eye-popping excess, glitz, grandeur and glory of the Moulin Rouge.

Following its original sold-out Australian tour, which welcomed 1.4 million theatregoers across Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane, the spectacular returns home to Sydney with an entirely new Australian company. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opens at Sydney Lyric Theatre in March 2027.

Tickets are on sale now from March 9 to May 30 2027 at moulinrougemusical.com.au. Ticket prices start from $89, with no additional booking fees. Pay only the price you see on the ticket. All Moulin Rouge! The Musical tickets purchased through Ticketmaster are covered by the production’s flexible Exchange Policy.

Groups of 10 or more can reserve tickets now and pay later! We encourage groups to contact (Re)Group on (08) 6383 9828 from Monday to Friday, between 9am to 5pm to save $30 or more per ticket on selected seats for selected performances. You can also submit your enquiry here. Groups can also contact the Ticketmaster Groups team via Groups Booking Form.

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