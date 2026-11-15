THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION Completes Cast For Australian Tour

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The final two cast members for the Australian tour of The Shawshank Redemption were revealed, with rehearsals beginning next month. The stage adaptation of one of the most popular and enduring films of all times, The Shawshank Redemption, will play in Sydney from 2 January for a limited four week season, before moving to Melbourne from 3 February, Perth from 12 March, Adelaide from 1 April and Brisbane from 28 April. Head to ShawshankLive.com.au to buy tickets.

Acting legend Peter Carroll AM, whose career has spanned over 50 years and 100 productions, will play Brooks, the long-serving inmate and the prison librarian at Shawshank State Penitentiary. As well as extensive film and television credits, Carroll has worked with all major theatre companies and commercial producers in Australia, and his recent stage appearances include Girl from the North Country (GWB), The Player Kings (Sport for Jove), The Tempest and Do Not Go Gentle (Sydney Theatre Company), Coriolanus and Julius Caesar (Bell Shakespeare), The Dapto Chaser (Ensemble) and King Lear (Belvoir).

Anthony Cogin also joins the company as Resident Director and Understudy. Anthony's long list of theatre credits include A Christmas Carol (Old Vic Theatre), Frankenstein (Shake & Stir), The President, On The Beach, Playing Beattie Bow, Mary Stuart, Harp in the South (Sydney Theatre Company), Macbeth, Hamlet (Bell Shakespeare), A Broadcast Coup (Ensemble), The Torrents (BLACK SWAN Theatre Company) and Muriel's Wedding: The Musical (Global Creatures/ STC).

They join acclaimed television, film and theatre actor David Berry (Outlander, A Place To Call Home, Home and Away) who plays Andy Dufresne, prolific stage and television actor Bert LaBonté (The Book of Mormon, Colin From Accounts, Cloudstreet) playing “Red”, and one of Australia's most recognised screen actors Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor, Rush, Channel 9's The Floor) in the role of the Warden.

Stephen Anzo (Headless, The Big Fix) will be playing the role of Nelson, alongside Laurence Boxhall (The Mousetrap, Lord of the Rings) as Tommy, Soren Jensen (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Hadley and Stephen Lopez (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Fisk) as Rico. Blessing Mok (Bad Blood Blues, NCIS: Sydney) will play Entwistle, and Nathan O'Keefe (The Importance of Being Earnest, Betrayal) is Rooster, Mark Saturno (The Normal Heart, A View From The Bridge) plays Dawkins and Jeremiah Wray (Macbeth, A Few Good Men) is Bogs Diamond.

The Shawshank Redemption is a powerful stage production that places you just metres from the action. Raw, intimate and deeply moving, this is theatre at its most compelling - where every moment unfolds live before your eyes. Based on Stephen King's celebrated novella, this gripping adaptation tells an unforgettable story of hope, friendship and the resilience of the human spirit.

Wrongly convicted of the brutal murders of his wife and her lover, Andy Dufresne is sentenced to life imprisonment in the notorious Shawshank prison. As he navigates the harsh realities of incarceration, he forms an unlikely friendship with fellow inmate Red, discovering that even in the darkest of places, hope can endure. But when the corrupt Warden seeks to exploit Andy's talents for his own gain, a quiet and daring plan begins to emerge, one that will challenge the very walls of Shawshank itself.

Adapted for the stage by Owen O'Neill and Dave Johns, and directed by David Esbjornson who directed Angela Lansbury and James Earl Jones in the Australian tour of Driving Miss Daisy, this acclaimed production captures the emotional power and humanity that have made The Shawshank Redemption one of the world's most enduring stories.

The 1994 film adaptation, nominated for seven Academy Awards, has become one of cinema's most beloved classics. Now, experience a story of hope, friendship and redemption brought vividly to life in an unforgettable live theatrical event.

For more information, visit ShawshankLive.com.au.

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