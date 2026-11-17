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An Evening with Rodgers & Hammerstein will be presented at the Bondi Pavilion Theatre for three weekend performances on the 28th and 29th of November.

The concert celebrates the timeless music of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, with songs from The Sound of Music, Carousel, Oklahoma!, South Pacific and The King and I and other classics from the Golden Age of musical theatre.

Audiences will hear beloved songs including Some Enchanted Evening, Climb Ev'ry Mountain, My Favorite Things, Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin' and You'll Never Walk Alone.

The presentation from the Sydney Musical & Opera Society (SMOS) has sold out across New South Wales.

It comprises a twelve-piece classical orchestra, an outstanding cast of singers and dancers, choir and elegant projections.

SMOS President, former Opera Australia CEO and performer Simon Militano said the company was delighted to bring the concert to Bondi.

'Audiences in the Bondi Pavilion Theatre, with its wooden ribbed ceiling, will enjoy surround-sound with the choir singing from behind, and musicians in front of them.' he said.

Soloist and recent NIDA Graduate Ryan Thrum said: 'These songs give so much to explore both as a singer and an actor. Bringing them to life on the actual South Pacific, makes it even more exciting.'

Pamela Diaz said: 'Coming from a background in dance and musical theatre I love the way Rodgers and Hammerstein bring music and movement together.'

Sydney Conservatorium of Music student Noah Bilotta added that 'as a younger performer you don't get the opportunity to sing so much of this magnificent repertoire in one production. The melodies are beautiful and the stories still speak to our generation.'

The weekend of entertainment is being hosted by the Bondi Theatre Company.

BTC Producer David Spicer said: 'We are bringing in a baby grand piano into the theatre to make the experience extra special.'

After the conclusion of the concert, comedian Rodney Marks will make his Bondi Pavilion Theatre debut with a satirical take on corporate 'gobbledegook.'

The veteran is best known for attending conferences in disguise.

'If you find the words value, mission and strategy as funny as I do then my show is for you.'

On Sunday evening Australian composer/pianist Elena Kats-Chernin AO, in a Sydney exclusive will make her Bondi debut in A Handful of Notes.

Celebrated pianist Tamara-Anna Cislowska's latest album of her music, 'Elena Kats-Chernin: Ancient Letters' (ABC Classic) is a finalist in the 2026 ARIA awards for 'Best Classical Album'.

'It is very special for me to perform in my hometown. As a teenager I came to Bondi a lot when I arrived from Russia.'

'I am going to play pieces from my ballet The Wild Swans, the 'claymation' film Memoir of a Snail, works for the concert stage and tell stories about them.'

Elena also plans to drop in some highlights of new works she is composing.

'I am writing three different operas for three different German companies. I am writing chamber pieces and orchestral works,' said the busy composer.

Performance Details

An Evening with Rodgers & Hammerstein

Venue: Bondi Pavilion Theatre, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Bondi Beach

Dates and times: Saturday 28 November 2026 at 2.00pm and 7.00pm

Sunday 29 November 2026 at 2.00pm - three performances

Bookings: www.bonditheatrecompany.com.au

Box Office: (02) 9371 8458



Photo Credit: SGR Photo

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