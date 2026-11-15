Darren Criss To Bring Live Concert Show To Australia

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Fresh off his headline-making concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall, Michael Cassel Group today announced that Darren Criss will return to Australia in January 2027. The Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner will bring his electric musicality and storytelling to the stage with a one-of-a-kind performance celebrating the music and moments that have defined his life and career.

The East Coast run kicks off in Sydney with two nights at the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 January, followed by Saturday 23 January at The Palais, Melbourne, and then Sunday 24 January at Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane. See below for all ticketing information.

Michael Cassel, Australian Producer, said: “Darren is a truly extraordinary entertainer, a brilliant actor, musician and storyteller with an incredible connection to his audience. I'm thrilled to welcome him back to Australia and can't wait for audiences in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to experience these very special concerts.”

From his breakout role as Blaine Anderson in the global phenomenon Glee to his celebrated work across Broadway, television and music, Criss reflects on the projects that have earned him a devoted following while sharing the music, memories and inspirations behind them.

Part concert, part celebration and part personal scrapbook, this special event brings audiences closer to one of this generation's most charismatic and beloved artists through the songs, stories and performances that have defined his extraordinary career.

Darren Criss is an Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and two-time Tony Award-winning actor, singer, songwriter, and producer whose acclaimed career spans stage, screen, and music.

Most recently, Criss made his highly anticipated debut at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall, headlining two shows on Sunday 18 October that marked his largest solo concert engagement to date. The career-spanning concerts celebrated his extraordinary artistic versatility, weaving together Broadway favourites, original compositions, television hits and tributes to British musical icons. The performances featured an impressive line-up of surprise guests, including Alan Cumming, Gaten Matarazzo, Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Among the most celebrated moments was a surprise reunion with Glee co-star Chris Colfer, who joined Criss for their first live duet in more than a decade, performing their beloved rendition of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'. The reunion generated widespread media attention, with coverage from Billboard, Variety and Parade, further cementing the concert as a milestone in Criss's multifaceted career.

Darren Criss recently starred in the critically acclaimed, Tony Award-winning original Broadway musical Maybe Happy Ending, portraying Oliver in a performance that earned him his first Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. He also received a Tony Award as a co-producer when the production won Best Musical. His distinguished Broadway credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and American Buffalo.

On screen, Criss received widespread critical acclaim for his transformative performance as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, for which he won Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. His extensive screen credits also include Hollywood, American Horror Story, Midway, Girl Most Likely, and numerous film and voice acting projects.

Beyond his celebrated performances, Criss is an accomplished musician, producer, and creative entrepreneur. He co-founded StarKid Productions, the innovative theatre company behind the viral musical phenomenon A Very Potter Musical, which cultivated a devoted global following. He is also the founder of Elsie Fest, the Broadway-inspired outdoor music festival that has featured acclaimed artists including Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Olivia Rodrigo and The Muppets.

Performances will run: Wednesday 20 January – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW, Thursday 21 January – Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW, Saturday 23 January – The Palais, Melbourne VIC and Sunday 24 January – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD.

Ticketing on sale information is as follows: Sydney Opera House Insiders Priority: Tuesday 17 November 2026 at 9:00am AEDT, Sydney Opera House What's On eNews: Wednesday 18 November 2026 at 9:00am AEDT and General Public On-Sale: Thursday 19 November 2026 at 9:00am AEDT.

Palais Theatre - Melbourne & Fortitude Musical Hall - Brisbane: Ticketmaster Member On-Sale: Wednesday 18 November 2026 at 9:00am local time. General Public On-Sale: Thursday 19 November 2026 at 9:00am local time

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