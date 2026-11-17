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Crone Theatre will present, as part of the 2027 Midsumma Festival, the premiere season of How To Keep Safe, written and performed by Catherine Samsury, directed by Kari Van on 6 and 7 Feb 2027 at Phee Broadway Theatre: 21 Barker Street, Castlemaine.

An impressive new Australian work written and performed by octogenarian Catherine Samsury, How To Keep Safe is a fascinating and inspiring journey that weaves together one woman's experience of quiet courage and resilience in the face of internalised oppression. Running for two performances only during the 2027 Midsumma Festival, it's a seldom-told, age-old story spanning seven decades from Cold War America to current day Castlemaine, in Regional Victoria. It's a story about how to keep safe.

Dunked in Catholicism in 1950s America, 10-year-old Cathy readies herself to play the most coveted (and only!) female role in the annual Nativity Play; the Blessed Virgin Mary. From learning to 'Duck and Cover', to being on high alert about the nationwide fluoride poisoning plot, the world is a pretty terrifying place for a small child trying to avoid a Communist invasion, eternity in Hell, and the A Bomb. It's little wonder she later escaped to Australia and forgot to tell her family she was a lesbian.

'I've been thinking of the horrors of The Bomb and the end of the world since I was 10-yrs-old,' explains Catherine Samsury. 'Some years ago, I heard an American woman on ABC radio talking about her PhD, which she'd written on the US government initiative to instil terror in the population about Communism and the Russians bombing America. She was talking about the effect it had on the population. I was one of those people. Governments are supposed to work for the good of the people, yet 1950s America manipulated and terrified its citizens, and it's happening all over again. With USA and Russia on about who has the biggest bomb and two madmen running both countries, it feels like the same situation as when I was 10.

As a queer person navigating the world, with this work I've explored the many ways we keep ourselves safe. There's no end to our ingenuity when it comes to protecting ourselves. I moved to the other side of the world! It's always been about keeping safe. I ducked and covered as a small child to keep safe. I hid in plain sight to keep safe. I lived in silence to keep safe and then lived in shame to keep safe. And then you get to a stage where you ask; but what if I'm finally safe? What does that look like?'

Written and performed by Samsury, How To Keep Safe is directed and produced by her long-time collaborator and fellow artist Kari Van. A premiere work, the season also represents a historic milestone for both artists as when Samsury and Van originally sought to bring the production to the stage, they discovered that the festival lacked a registration category for their age group. The staging of How To Keep Safe in the 2027 Midsumma Festival has resulted in the creation of new, inclusive festival criteria to celebrate senior artists.

Compelling, moving, and darkly funny, How To Keep Safe is also one of only 15 selected works supported through the Midsumma Festival's Regional Activation Program and is the only festival production entirely written and performed by an 84-year-old queer elder. Playing at the Phee Broadway Theatre in Castlemaine over two days this coming Summer, tickets are now selling.

A teacher, theatre director and writer, Catherine Samsury's body of work strives to amplify underrepresented voices and lived experiences. Beginning her acting career at the tender age of 77 in unHOWsed - a powerful 2019 production at Theatre Works about homeless older women - she has since directed the award-winning Orphanage of the Animals and is part of Crone Theatre, performing at Words in Winter in 2025 and 2026. She began writing How To Keep Safe at 10 years of age, and the 2027 Midsumma Festival season will see the final work staged for the very first time.

This production is supported by the Midsumma Festival, Lesbians Inc., the Margaret Read Estate, Castlemaine Pride, Castlemaine Community House, and Castlemaine Theatre Company.



Photo Credit: Photographer: Fred Farquhar

The race is on for the Sydney Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 WEST SIDE STORY Miranda Musical Theatre Company 9% 2 & JULIET Paca Productions 7% 3 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 7% 4 OLIVER! Gosford Musical Society 7% 5 BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 6% Best Play 1 BEAUTIFUL THING CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 14% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK State Theatre, Sydney 9% 3 THE NORMAL HEART Sydney Theatre Company 8% 4 A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE New Theatre 7% 5 SHE'LL BE RIGHT Emerging Artist Sharehouse, Erskineville Town Hall 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Hayes Theatre Co 15% 2 CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 10% 3 Gosford Musical Society 9% 4 PACA Productions 7% 5 Inner West Theatre Company 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Nic Butler - GUYS AND DOLLS The Regals Musical Society 6% 2 Stacey Wilson - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 5% 3 Catherine Alcorn - MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Riverside Theatre, Parramatta 4% 4 Josephine Emmett - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 4% 5 Alexander Miech - INTO THE WOODS CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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