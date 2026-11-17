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Photos: SILVER TONGUE Opens at Hayes Theatre in Sydney
Billie Palin leads the cast in a queer retelling of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island, directed by Richard Carroll.
The world premiere of Silver Tongue officially opens tonight at Hayes Theatre Co in Sydney, Australia. The new musical, created by Miranda Middleton, Jacob Parker and Alec Steedman, runs through December 19, 2026. Check out a first look at photos from the production below!
Developed by Hayes Theatre Co over several years, Silver Tongue is a queer reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island, combining actor-musician storytelling, original music and comedy.
The story follows Jim, a young person navigating questions of ambition and identity, who embarks on a treasure hunt alongside the mysterious Silver Tongue, a charismatic pirate queen who becomes both mentor and adversary. As their adventure unfolds, betrayals and unexpected discoveries lead the pair toward a new understanding of themselves and their futures.
Billie Palin (Pirates of Penzance) stars in the title role, alongside Marty Alix (Hamilton) as Jim and Natalie Abbott (Muriel's Wedding) as Dick.
The cast also includes Hayes Theatre Co Co-Artistic Director Victoria Falconer (My Brilliant Career) as Peg, who also serves as Music Director; Jack Green (Bright Star) as Squire/Dad; Tana Laga'aia (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Hands and Assistant Music Director; and Shannen Alyce Quan (Little Women) as Livesey.
Composer Alec Steedman also appears onstage playing violin, with Lawrence Hawkins (RENT) serving as standby.
The production is directed by Hayes Theatre Co Co-Artistic Director Richard Carroll, with choreography by Chiara Assetta and assistant direction by co-writer Miranda Middleton.
Silver Tongue continues at Hayes Theatre Co through December 19, 2026.
Photo Credit: John McCrae
Billie Palin
Tana Laga-aia
Alec Steedman, Victoria Falconer
Billie Palin, Lawrence Hawkins
Company of Silver Tongue
Shannen Alyce Quan, Jack Greene
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