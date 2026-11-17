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The world premiere of Silver Tongue officially opens tonight at Hayes Theatre Co in Sydney, Australia. The new musical, created by Miranda Middleton, Jacob Parker and Alec Steedman, runs through December 19, 2026. Check out a first look at photos from the production below!

Developed by Hayes Theatre Co over several years, Silver Tongue is a queer reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island, combining actor-musician storytelling, original music and comedy.

The story follows Jim, a young person navigating questions of ambition and identity, who embarks on a treasure hunt alongside the mysterious Silver Tongue, a charismatic pirate queen who becomes both mentor and adversary. As their adventure unfolds, betrayals and unexpected discoveries lead the pair toward a new understanding of themselves and their futures.

Billie Palin (Pirates of Penzance) stars in the title role, alongside Marty Alix (Hamilton) as Jim and Natalie Abbott (Muriel's Wedding) as Dick.

The cast also includes Hayes Theatre Co Co-Artistic Director Victoria Falconer (My Brilliant Career) as Peg, who also serves as Music Director; Jack Green (Bright Star) as Squire/Dad; Tana Laga'aia (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Hands and Assistant Music Director; and Shannen Alyce Quan (Little Women) as Livesey.

Composer Alec Steedman also appears onstage playing violin, with Lawrence Hawkins (RENT) serving as standby.

The production is directed by Hayes Theatre Co Co-Artistic Director Richard Carroll, with choreography by Chiara Assetta and assistant direction by co-writer Miranda Middleton.

Silver Tongue continues at Hayes Theatre Co through December 19, 2026.

Photo Credit: John McCrae



Billie Palin

Tana Laga-aia

Alec Steedman, Victoria Falconer

Billie Palin, Lawrence Hawkins

Company of Silver Tongue

Shannen Alyce Quan, Jack Greene

The race is on for the Sydney Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 WEST SIDE STORY Miranda Musical Theatre Company 9% 2 & JULIET Paca Productions 7% 3 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 7% 4 OLIVER! Gosford Musical Society 7% 5 BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 6% Best Play 1 BEAUTIFUL THING CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 14% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK State Theatre, Sydney 9% 3 THE NORMAL HEART Sydney Theatre Company 8% 4 A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE New Theatre 6% 5 SHE'LL BE RIGHT Emerging Artist Sharehouse, Erskineville Town Hall 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Hayes Theatre Co 15% 2 CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 10% 3 Gosford Musical Society 9% 4 PACA Productions 7% 5 Inner West Theatre Company 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Nic Butler - GUYS AND DOLLS The Regals Musical Society 6% 2 Stacey Wilson - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 5% 3 Catherine Alcorn - MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Riverside Theatre, Parramatta 4% 4 Josephine Emmett - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 4% 5 Alexander Miech - INTO THE WOODS CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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