Reuben Kaye, Erin Clare, and Nigel Huckle to Lead MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL in Australia

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The three stars of the new Australian company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have been announced, opening at the Sydney Lyric in March 2027.

Leading the cast as the sparkling diamond of the Moulin Rouge is rising Australian star Erin Clare as Satine, the dazzling performer at the heart of the musical’s epic love story. With an impressive list of musical theatre credits including Beetlejuice, We Will Rock You and Heathers: The Musical, Clare will take on one of contemporary musical theatre’s most coveted leading roles.

Joining Clare as her romantic counterpart is musical theatre leading man Nigel Huckle as Christian, the idealistic young bohemian who arrives in Paris and falls hopelessly in love with the Moulin Rouge’s greatest star. Huckle’s leading roles include Chris in Miss Saigon and Tony in West Side Story, alongside the international tour of Les Misérables and touring as a concert vocalist with Lea Salonga. Together, Clare and Huckle will bring to life one of the most celebrated love stories on the Modern Stage – a story of passion, heartbreak and a love worth risking everything for.

In a casting choice set to show audiences a completely different side to one of Australia’s most distinctive entertainers, Reuben Kaye will step into the iconic role of Harold Zidler, the larger-than-life impresario and master of ceremonies at the legendary Moulin Rouge.

Known for his razor-sharp wit, outrageous comedy, cabaret performances and unmistakable stage presence, Kaye will leave his comedy club and cabaret act behind as he steps inside one of musical theatre’s most spectacular productions – singing, acting and commanding the Moulin Rouge nightclub as audiences have never seen him before.

Earlier this year, Moulin Rouge! The Musical held 6 weeks of open call, in-person auditions to find its spectacular spectacular cast, receiving more than 2,300 submissions and auditioning over 500 performers to fill just 34 roles.

Global Creatures CEO and Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical Carmen Pavlovic said the extraordinary response reflected both the depth of talent in Australia and the enduring appeal of the production. “The calibre of artists we saw throughout this audition process was so impressive. We have assembled 34 extraordinary performers who bring not only phenomenal skill, but the individuality, energy and star quality that makes Moulin Rouge! The Musical what it is.”

“Erin Clare and Nigel Huckle are two outstanding musical theatre talents and together they bring the passion, vulnerability and undeniable chemistry at the centre of this great love story. Reuben Kaye is a singular talent and one of Australia’s most captivating live performers. He will bring charisma, wit and heart to the role of Zidler. While Harold Zidler is one of theatre’s great showmen, he is also the beating heart of the Moulin Rouge, and Reuben has the unique ability to embody both.

We are thrilled to welcome this incredible Australian company and can’t wait for audiences to experience this remarkable cast. And of course, we’re looking forward to revealing our Lady Ms very soon.”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical Director, Tony Award winner, Alex Timbers said, “The calibre of talent in this new Australian company is extraordinary. From our principals through to our ensemble and swings, we have assembled a cast with incredible vocal, acting and dance ability, but also the charisma and fearlessness that Moulin Rouge! The Musical demands. I’m particularly excited for audiences to see these artists make the roles their own – there are some genuinely thrilling and unexpected performers in this company, and I can’t wait to see them bring Moulin Rouge! The Musical back to life in Sydney.”

NSW-born and raised Erin Clare said taking on Satine was a dream opportunity. “Satine is one of those roles you dream about. She’s dazzling and powerful, but underneath the diamonds and glamour there’s this incredible vulnerability and a woman fighting for the freedom to choose her own life. To be trusted with her, and with this beautiful love story, is incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to step onto Derek McLane’s gorgeous set with its iconic red windmill and blue elephant!”

Sydney born, Melbourne-based Nigel Huckle said he was thrilled to step into the role of Christian. “Christian is a role that I really resonate with because he’s an optimist like me. He arrives in Paris fully invested in these bohemian ideals of truth, beauty, freedom and love, and then suddenly finds himself living all of them. The music is a massive and exciting challenge, the scale of the production is extraordinary, and getting to tell this epic love story with Erin is such a dream.”

Reuben Kaye says audiences might be surprised by his take on the larger-than-life Zidler, “Zidler is an absolute gift of a role. He’s outrageous, cheeky, hilarious and completely in command of this extraordinary world, but underneath all of that spectacle there’s real heart and humanity. I think people who know my work might think they know what I’m going to do with him – I’m very excited to show them another side to me!”

The three stars join an extraordinary new Australian company already announced for the production.

Ben Hall will portray The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and powerful aristocrat whose arrival threatens to change the future of the Moulin Rouge forever. Tim Omaji returns to the spectacular world of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, while Tyler Chapman takes on the role of Santiago and Thalia Smith will play Nini.

The extraordinary ensemble members are Calista Nelmes (Satine Alternate), Joshua Russell (Principal Cover Christian/The Duke), David Duketis (Principal Cover The Duke/Santiago/Zidler), John Rex Berry, Sarah Bourke, Bridgette Coach, Emma Feliciano, Louis Fontaine, Anthony Garcia, Alfie Gledhill, Sebastian Johnston, Adam Lyon, Sebaga Neumann, Bella Runnalls, Jordan Tomljenovic, Lucas Van Rhijn and Jennifer Wolfe.

The spectacular swings are Bayley Edmends, Brittany Ford, Sara Haruta, Lachlan Inwood, Jayden Prelc, Emma Russell, Callum Ryan and Nicole Vella.

With the club’s famous Lady M’s still yet to be revealed, the new company is almost complete and the countdown is officially on for the return of the worldwide phenomenon to Sydney.

Winner of 10 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical transforms Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film into an extraordinary theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and – above all – Love.

Featuring more than 70 songs spanning over 160 years of music, the musical brings together some of the world’s most iconic songs in an exhilarating mash-up extravaganza, all set inside the eye-popping excess, glitz, grandeur and glory of the Moulin Rouge.

Following its original sold-out Australian tour, which welcomed 1.4 million theatregoers across Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane, the spectacular returns home to Sydney with an entirely new Australian company. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular.

ABOUT MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, an Olivier Award, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh (Emmy winner) and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® and Olivier Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Australian casting is by Lisa Campbell.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. The Executive Producer of the Australian production is Dawn Martin, Global Creatures.

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular... Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Released by 20th Century Studios, Baz Luhrmann’s MOULIN ROUGE! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards® the film was nominated for eight Oscars®, including Best Picture, and won two.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered over 25 years ago.

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