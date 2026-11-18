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Sydney Symphony Orchestra to Stage DOLLY PARTON'S THREADS: MY SONGS IN SYMPHONY
Presale tickets are available with the code JOLENE, and the concert continues with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.
The Sydney Symphony Orchestra will present Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony on 22 July 2027 at the TikTok Entertainment Centre (ICC Sydney), an innovative multimedia symphonic experience featuring Dolly's songs and the stories behind them.
Dolly's passing in August 2026 was met with an outpouring of affection from fans and fellow artists around the world. Threads is a celebration of her enduring legacy, a place to gather as Dolly, on screen, leads audiences on a journey through her beloved songbook.
With a cast of phenomenal guest vocalists and musicians, along with new and innovative orchestrations by David Hamilton, Sydney audiences will hear the Sydney Symphony Orchestra bring Dolly's music to life.
Filmed specially for this concert at her studios in 2025, Dolly's on-screen segments bring her stories to the stage. Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony includes hit songs such as “Jolene”, “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You”, in addition to Dolly's personal favourites and a selection from her upcoming Broadway musical.
Dolly Parton said of the project, “The threads of my life are woven together through my songs. That's why this project, Threads: My Songs in Symphony, is so special to me. It's all about sharing my music and my musical journey with audiences in a new way!”
Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony is produced by Dolly Parton together with Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing.
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