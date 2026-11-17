"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
WICKED: PART ONE IN CONCERT to Tour Australia in 2027
A live orchestra will perform the complete score by Stephen Schwartz, John Powell and Stephen Schwartz as the film plays on screen.
Wicked: Part One will be presented in full on a massive HD screen, with a live orchestra performing its complete soundtrack in sync with the film, featuring songs with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a score by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz. The production will tour Australia in 2027. Tickets on sale Thursday November 19 – 11am local time.
Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: Part One was released in 2024 to widespread global acclaim, shattering box-office records and earning ten Academy Award nominations and winning Oscars for production design and costume design. The film's soundtrack also won several major awards, including the Grammy Award for pop duo performance by film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
Wicked in Concert features a live orchestra performing all of the film's score along with the film. There will be no actors or singers performing in the show. The dialogue and vocal performances originally recorded for the film are retained. The live orchestra performs the musical score in sync with the movie, creating an immersive live concert experience.
Tour Dates
SYDNEY – SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE
Friday April 2, Saturday April 3
ADELAIDE – AEC ARENA
Friday April 9
PERTH – PCEC
Friday April 16
BRISBANE – BCEC
Thursday April 22, Friday April 23
GOLD COAST – THE STAR
Sunday May 2
MELBOURNE – MCEC PLENARY
Friday May 7, Saturday May 8, Sunday May 9
NEWCASTLE – ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE
Saturday May 22
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