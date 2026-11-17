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Wicked: Part One will be presented in full on a massive HD screen, with a live orchestra performing its complete soundtrack in sync with the film, featuring songs with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a score by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz. The production will tour Australia in 2027. Tickets on sale Thursday November 19 – 11am local time.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: Part One was released in 2024 to widespread global acclaim, shattering box-office records and earning ten Academy Award nominations and winning Oscars for production design and costume design. The film's soundtrack also won several major awards, including the Grammy Award for pop duo performance by film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Wicked in Concert features a live orchestra performing all of the film's score along with the film. There will be no actors or singers performing in the show. The dialogue and vocal performances originally recorded for the film are retained. The live orchestra performs the musical score in sync with the movie, creating an immersive live concert experience.

Tour Dates

SYDNEY – SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE

Friday April 2, Saturday April 3

ADELAIDE – AEC ARENA

Friday April 9

PERTH – PCEC

Friday April 16

BRISBANE – BCEC

Thursday April 22, Friday April 23

GOLD COAST – THE STAR

Sunday May 2

MELBOURNE – MCEC PLENARY

Friday May 7, Saturday May 8, Sunday May 9

NEWCASTLE – ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

Saturday May 22

The race is on for the Melbourne Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 42% 2 TREASURE ISLAND Melbourne Shakespeare Company 39% 3 SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 10% 4 HOUSEWARMING Monty Python’s Spamalot 8% 5 LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Play 1 EURYDICE BY SARAH RUHL Melbourne Shakespeare Company 72% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Athenaeum Theatre 28% Favorite Local Theatre 1 fortyfivedownstairs 44% 2 Arts Centre Melbourne 31% 3 Athenaeum Theatre 18% 4 Mount Eliza Community Hall 4% 5 The Bowery Theatre 2% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kirby Lunn - AS YOU LIKE IT Melbourne Shakespeare Company 35% 2 John Vizcay-Wilson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Melbourne Shakespeare Company 16% 3 Tref Gare - TEDDY BEAR'S PICNIC Melbourne Shakespeare Company 14% 4 Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Athenaeum Theatre 12% 5 Madison Kate - LOW KEY CHAOS 2026 NEW MUSICAL The Bowery Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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