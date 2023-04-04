Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOTH Comes to Theatre Works in May

Performances run 17 May - 3 June 2023.

Apr. 04, 2023  
MOTH Comes to Theatre Works in May

This May Theatre Works bring Declan Greene's much lauded MOTH to the Acland Street venue. Directed by Briony Dunn and starring Lucy Ansell and Adam Noviello, this exciting season fuses together a remarkable creative team for the second production in the 2023 "By Theatre Works" programming stream. A love-letter to every teen (and to those who used to be), MOTH is a fast, funny, and heartbreaking story about two young people with nowhere to go.

Sebastian is "that kid" at high school. He's weird. He smells. He's obsessed with comics and talks to himself, and what starts as just another night drinking down at the cricket nets soon gives way to an ecstatic vision that leaves him unconscious and his only friend, Claryssa, gone. Waking to find a moth in a jar by his bed, and a calling to save the souls of all humanity, Sebastian spirals into a breathless ride of schizophrenic delusion and religious passion, living life at a feverish pitch that can only lead to tragedy.

"One of the things that grabbed me about MOTH was the way it leans into its theatricality", explains Director Briony Dunn.

"It's all set inside the head of one of the characters, so that openness provides a great deal of freedom for me as director and for the creative team. I liken it to Stranger Things and the way the Duffer Brothers use a black inky ocean to represent an eternal mindscape where others can converge. Although it speaks to a teenage experience, this is also a show for the grown-ups who want to do better and need to forgive themselves. It's about facing the moments in our lives we wish we'd done something differently, fighting hard to love ourselves, and learning to do better next time."

A powerful commentary on larger social issues such as injustice, mental health, and the search for identity and meaning in the modern world, Declan Greene's script cleverly blends text and character to symbolise the fragile dance everyone has witnessed between a moth and light. Whereby the teens are the moth, and the light the high school social world they flit awkwardly on the edge of.

One of Australia's longest-running independent theatres, Theatre Works is constantly reinvigorating and reimagining the sector by providing a hotbed for artist and audience development. They champion artists and work that embrace difference and celebrate risk, providing a platform for marginalised conversations and voices.

"During the Covid period, Theatre Works implemented a new programming approach that involved identifying Australian plays that received critical acclaim but had had limited productions." adds Theatre Works Executive Director Dianne Toulson.

"What sets this show apart is its ability to engage and captivate an audience, especially a youth audience, in a way that feels fresh, exciting, and meaningful, providing the opportunity to see themselves, or their friends, in one form or another on the stage."

Running for a limited season MOTH is playing as a part of the newly minted "By Theatre Works" programming stream. Other works produced in-house as part of this stream throughout 2023 include Pear-Shaped by Miranda Middleton and Ziggy Resnick, Michael Gow's Away, and In the Club by Patricia Cornelius.




Sheridan Adams and Courtney Monsma Will Lead WICKED in Australia Photo
Sheridan Adams and Courtney Monsma Will Lead WICKED in Australia
WICKED flies into Australia's Emerald City at the Sydney Lyric from 25 August. Sheridan Adams will play Elphaba, the girl born with emerald-green skin who grows up to become the “Wicked Witch of the West”, while Courtney Monsma will play Glinda, the bubbly, popular girl who becomes “Glinda the Good”.
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On COLLISION Photo
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On COLLISION
Acrobatics, dance, comedy, and physical feats meet in a creative COLLISION. Casus Creations present a troupe of talented young performers in an energetic and spirited night that entertains and astounds.
Sydney Philharmonia Choirs to Present THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY in May Photo
Sydney Philharmonia Choirs to Present THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY in May
On Saturday 6 May at 7pm, head back in time to the days when Broadway's theatres filled to bursting, with new upbeat musicals drawing record numbers and setting post-war America back on its toe-tapping feet.
Soiree Cabaret And Kara Zmatiq Return To Sydney After A Sell Out Season At Sydney World Pr Photo
Soiree Cabaret And Kara Zmatiq Return To Sydney After A Sell Out Season At Sydney World Pride!
After sell-out shows during Sydney World Pride, Australia's Best Singing Drag Queen Kara Zmatiq returns to Sydney with Soiree Cabaret Productions alongside the best in circus, burlesque and dance!

More Hot Stories For You


MOTH Comes to Theatre Works in MayMOTH Comes to Theatre Works in May
April 4, 2023

This May Theatre Works bring Declan Greene’s much lauded MOTH to the Acland Street venue. Directed by Briony Dunn and starring Lucy Ansell and Adam Noviello, this exciting season fuses together a remarkable creative team for the second production in the 2023 'By Theatre Works' programming stream.
Sheridan Adams and Courtney Monsma Will Lead WICKED in AustraliaSheridan Adams and Courtney Monsma Will Lead WICKED in Australia
April 3, 2023

WICKED flies into Australia's Emerald City at the Sydney Lyric from 25 August. Sheridan Adams will play Elphaba, the girl born with emerald-green skin who grows up to become the “Wicked Witch of the West”, while Courtney Monsma will play Glinda, the bubbly, popular girl who becomes “Glinda the Good”.
Sydney Philharmonia Choirs to Present THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY in MaySydney Philharmonia Choirs to Present THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY in May
April 1, 2023

On Saturday 6 May at 7pm, head back in time to the days when Broadway's theatres filled to bursting, with new upbeat musicals drawing record numbers and setting post-war America back on its toe-tapping feet.
Soiree Cabaret And Kara Zmatiq Return To Sydney After A Sell Out Season At Sydney World Pride!Soiree Cabaret And Kara Zmatiq Return To Sydney After A Sell Out Season At Sydney World Pride!
March 29, 2023

After sell-out shows during Sydney World Pride, Australia's Best Singing Drag Queen Kara Zmatiq returns to Sydney with Soiree Cabaret Productions alongside the best in circus, burlesque and dance!
Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards 2023 Nominees AnnouncedTelstra Ballet Dancer Awards 2023 Nominees Announced
March 28, 2023

Telstra and The Australian Ballet have announced the five talented dancers selected as nominees for the 2023 Telstra Ballet Dancer Awards. The announcement comes as the partners celebrate the 20th anniversary of these prestigious awards, and toast to one of the longest running arts partnerships in Australia of 39 years.
share