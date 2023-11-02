MCA Celebrates International Day of People With Disability With World Premiere Screening

The artworks will be screened on a loop and will feature Auslan interpreted, captioned and audio described versions.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Now in its fourth year, ArtScreen is a prestigious program supporting artists with disability or who are d/Deaf to develop their creativity and careers through producing new video artworks. 

Presented by Accessible Arts with support from Create NSW and in-kind support from MCA, Bus Stop Films and the Arts and Cultural Exchange, this innovative visual art project creates unique opportunities for artists. ArtScreen aims to broaden engagement with, and appreciation of, the distinctive insights and skills of artists with disability. 

“These compelling works make an important contribution to the diversity of cultural expression in Sydney,” says Accessible Arts CEO Liz Martin. “Previous ArtScreen work has gone on to be further developed and selected for the Cannes Short Film Festival Independent Film category. We are extremely proud of this program and the opportunities it has created for the artists selected, as well as the audiences who are able to view and engage with the video artworks being created.”

“The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia is delighted to partner with Accessible Arts to present ArtScreen 2023 and to premiere the works of these talented artmakers at the Museum,” says Suzanne Cotter, MCA Australia Director.

Artists Sofya Gollan and Guy Morgan were selected for the 2023 ArtScreen program. They have been mentored by experienced video artists Dani Pearce and Dr Zanny Begg respectively. Their artworks will be screened between 30 November and 2 December in celebration of International Day of People with Disability.

The artworks will be screened on a loop and will feature Auslan interpreted, captioned and audio described versions. There will also be a Q&A Panel with the Artists on Saturday 2 December.

For more information, visit Click Here




Recommended For You