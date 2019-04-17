MATADOR Comes to Sydney Opera House

Apr. 17, 2019  

Inspired by a tale as old as time, MATADOR is a fiery fusion of burlesque, dance and jaw-dropping circus acts.

Set across a fiery Spanish sunset, this is a tale of forbidden love, carnal desires, passion and pain, a tale of a love torn bull & the seductive Matador!

Bass Fam, Creator of this production said "MATADOR takes you on an emotionally charged journey through love and it's many faces; from the first moments you lay your eyes on that someone special, the butterflies, the flirting and sometimes, the doubt. A journey of self-discovery, identity and sexuality, of lust, sex and passion. The show also explores the trials and tribulations of love, from the pain of unrequited love to the effects of infidelity on a relationship. MATADOR is a celebration of love, friendship and the bonds that hold us together."

Comprised of a colourful cast of 14 incredible performers, MATADOR features non-stop entertainment from start to finish. High energy dance pieces, beautiful, touching contemporary and ballet acts as well as steamy latin numbers intertwine with saucy burlesque acts, pole dancing and hair raising aerial and circus acts.

Further information, trailers & images can be found at: facebook.com/matadortheshow



