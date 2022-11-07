MAMMA MIA! Returns to Sydney in 2023
Tickets go on sale November 24.
The global musical phenomenon MAMMA MIA! will be dancing its way into the Sydney Lyric from May 2023 for a strictly limited season. Featuring 22 of ABBA's greatest hits, including Dancing Queen, Voulez Vous, S.O.S and Take a Chance On Me, the iconic songs you know and love are guaranteed to have audiences dancing in the aisles.
This brand new 2023 production is a re-staging of the highly successful and critically acclaimed 2017 production which featured the original work of a completely Australian creative team lead by Helpmann Award winning Director Gary Young, Choreographer Tom Hodgson, Musical Supervisor Stephen Amos, Set Design Linda Bewick, Costume Design Suzy Strout, Lighting Design Gavan Swift and Sound Design by Michael Waters.
This exciting new production of MAMMA MIA! is produced in Australia by Michael Coppel, Louise Withers & Linda Bewick.
"MAMMA MIA! is exactly what we all need right now! The musical is a proven hit and is such an uplifting, fun-filled, heartfelt night at the theatre where audiences are truly transported to another time and place. The timeless music of ABBA never fails to bring joy to audiences across the world, so we are thrilled to be bringing the fun of MAMMA MIA! back to Sydney next year." says Louise Withers.
Set on a Greek island paradise and inspired by the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, writer Catherine Johnson's heart-warming tale centres around a young bride-to-be. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
Seen and loved by over 65 million people around the world, this smash hit phenomenon is your ticket to join the party of a lifetime. A celebration of love, laughter and friendship, MAMMA MIA! The Musical is a fabulous night out for all ages!
A beautiful bride, a proud mother and three possible fathers. It's a trip down the aisle you'll remember forever!
