Last Chance To See CÉZANNE TO GIACOMETTI At The National Gallery Of Australia

Audiences have just a few weeks left to experience Cézanne to Giacometti: highlights from Museum Berggruen / Neue Nationalgalerie, exclusive to the National Gallery of Australia. Closing on 21 September, this major exhibition marks the first time works from Berlin’s world-renowned Museum Berggruen collection have been seen in Australia.

Featuring 80 rarely seen masterpieces from the Museum Berggruen in dialogue with more than 75 works from the National Gallery’s own collection, Cézanne to Giacometti spans over a century of artistic transformation. The exhibition traces the revolutionary breakthroughs of Paul Cézanne, Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, Henri Matisse, Paul Klee and Alberto Giacometti, while showcasing how Australian artists such as Grace Cossington Smith, John Passmore, Dorrit Black and Ludwig Hirschfeld-Mack built upon these avant-garde ideas to shape a modernist movement uniquely their own.

Spread across six galleries, the exhibition opens with Cézanne’s experiments in perspective and form and concludes with Giacometti’s towering figurative sculptures. Highlights include Cézanne’s Portrait of Madame Cézanne, Picasso’s rare Cubist works, Matisse’s iconic cut-outs, and Giacometti’s monumental Tall Nude Standing III.

National Gallery Director Dr. Nick Mitzevich said: “Cézanne to Giacometti is a rare opportunity to see highlights of the Berggruen collection in Australia. In these final weeks, we invite everyone to experience firsthand this extraordinary international collection in unique dialogue with Australia’s own modernists.”

In addition to the artworks, audiences can explore The Whole is Greater Than the Sum of Her Parts, an interactive play space by contemporary artist Dr. Sanné Mestrom, inspired by cubist principles. The exhibition also features an eight-stop audio guide narrated by award-winning writer and activist Bri Lee, alongside a dedicated publication.

Organised in partnership with Berlin’s Museum Berggruen and Neue Nationalgalerie, Cézanne to Giacometti follows acclaimed international stops in Japan, China, Italy, and France before its exclusive Australian presentation.