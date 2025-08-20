LEAST WANTED to Premiere at Sydney Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A world premiere production, LEAST WANTED, will open at the Sydney Fringe Festival at the Cabaret Hub – Marrickville Town Hall’s Safe Room for three performances only, September 23–26, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

Told through the eyes of W.D. Jones—the elusive fifth member of Bonnie and Clyde’s gang—Least Wanted is a Southern Gothic fable presented in alternative drag cabaret style, set against a country-rock soundtrack. Jones is played by Karma Obskura, founder and facilitator of London’s Klub Obskura. Co-written with Sydney-born, London-based writer and director Linnie Reedman, the show explores questions of truth, disguise, desire, and identity against the backdrop of America’s most notorious outlaws.

Hookers, stooges, grifters and goons. Punks, monks, sneaks and miscreants. The story asks who among them is the least wanted—and whether Jones himself, often disguised as Bonnie or Clyde, was hiding in plain sight.

Karma Obskura brings their trademark blend of queer vintage cabaret, spoken word, and music to the Sydney Fringe for this exclusive engagement. Reedman’s extensive work as a writer and director has been seen on the West End, Off-West End, and internationally.

The creative team includes Karma Obskura as W.D. Jones (also performing all other characters), with Reedman as writer and co-Costume Designer. Obskura also serves as co-writer and dramaturg, while Joe Evans provides sound design and original music. The show’s music compilation is curated by Obskura, with costumes designed collaboratively by Reedman and Obskura.

Content Warnings: Sudden loud noises, coarse language, simulated firearms/gunshots, depictions of mental illness, violence, and death. Includes themes of homosexuality and transgender identity.