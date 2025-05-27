LA RONDE Comes to The Grand Electric in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Having taken home 14 five-star reviews in its debut season earlier this year, La Ronde will hold its first theatre residency in Sydney, playing at The Grand Electric in Surry Hills from 16 October.

La Ronde invites audiences to step into the round and surrender to an intoxicating world of lavish and twisted spectacle, from the creators of Blanc de Blanc and LIMBO. This isn’t just a show; it’s an invitation to lose yourself in the extraordinary.

A single beam of light slices through the dark, the beat drops —and suddenly, the room shatters into stars. Glittering bodies spin overhead, and limbs hang in the balance while boundaries blur.

At the centre of this heady cocktail will be groundbreaking headliners, world-class provocateurs, and captivating raw energy direct from the European underground.



Strut & Fret is renowned for bringing the very best in circus and cabaret to international audiences with shows currently playing in London’s Kings Cross, Brisbane’s West End and its own Grand Electric theatre playing host to the Michael Cassel Group’s Titanique, which just surpassed its 300th show.

The Grand Electric has gained much attention since opening in 2023 for its intimate setting and luxe ambience.

Giving a preview of what to expect from La Ronde, Producer, Jess Copas revealed, “La Ronde will feel like a dizzying carousel ride of sensations, especially as the audience is so close to the performers. You’ll feel a bit of everything throughout the show – it’s intimate and elegant one moment, high-energy and hysterical the next! The skills performed in La Ronde are truly the best in the world, they do things I didn’t even know were possible. It’s one of the most incredible casts I’ve worked with.”

