Junior Theatre Festival Australia Kicks Off 2020 Edition This Month

Junior Theatre Festival Australia takes place at the Civic Theatre Newcastle, NSW, October 30 & 31, 2020.

Having recently rebranded, 2020 will see the first fully fledged Junior Theatre Festval. Joining the ranks of JTF Atlanta, JTF Sacramento and JTF Europe, the Junior Theatre Celebration Australia will now enjoy a larger global network of festivals to elevate the profile of the event in the Southern Hemesphere.

Now JTF Australia, this means we are now seen in the eyes of the global community as an event meeting the criteria of international standards, allowing us to begin expanding our program with additional workshops and opportunities for our students and teachers as our festival continues to grow. Some of the immediate additions will include an educational tech track for those who like to work behind the scenes, an Ensemble workshop and in the coming years a creative development program and the view to extend the program from Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

Produced by OzTheatrics and under the educational and artistic supervision of iTheatrics, sponsored by Music Theatre International Australasia, the Junior Theatre Festival Australia (JTF Australia) brings students, teachers and industry professionals together to celebrate outstanding student musical theatre productions.

Events include: Adjudications, Workshops for students and teachers, the New Works Showcase, Awards Ceremonies and the largest collection of Aussie musical theater lovers under one roof. Held annually in Newcastle, NSW, JT F Australia has become a must attend musical theatre event. The festival welcomes special industry and celebrity guests each year and since its inception in 2016, JTF Australia has grown from 250 people in attendance to over 1,000 attendees. It is a weekend of true musical theatre madness that is not to be missed!

