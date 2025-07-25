Joshua Hinton’s A PLACE IN THE SULTAN'S KITCHEN is Coming to the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Joshua Hinton’s A Place in the Sultan’s Kitchen (or How to Make the Perfect One-Pot Chicken Curry) will make its mainstage premiere at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from 20th to 23rd August 2025. The show will also tour to Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre and Brisbane Festival.

This sweeping family epic will see Josh attempt to make his grandmother’s chicken curry live on stage, while telling stories of his grandparents’ formative experiences.

Sharing childhood memories and family folklore passed down the generations, Joshua will fill the theatre with music, memories, and exotic smells transporting the audience from the backstreets of Sri Lanka to a bustling city in India, from a schoolyard in Iran to a South African farm, and finally to Wollongong.

A Place in the Sultan’s Kitchen is directed by Leland Kean (Dear Diary, Yandha Djanbay (Go Slowly)) with sound design by Dominic Hinton (Blender Studio’s Agent 327, Yandha Djanbay (Go Slowly)) and dramaturgy by Merrigong Theatre Company’s CEO and Artistic Director Simon Hinton.

On this homegrown production, Joshua Hinton said, “I’m so excited for the chance to perform this show again. Audiences really connected with this search for belonging which is woven throughout the play, so I’m very thankful that I get to reach an even wider audience.

“I’m also really looking forward to taking it to Brisbane festival, it feels very special that I’m able to tell these stories in the city that is home to the Sultan's Kitchen restaurant, which is still run by my family.”

Charming, funny and moving, this is a show for anyone who’s searched for where they belong in this world, who’s lived between different cultures, or who has loved and lost family.