Jarlath Regan Will Embark on Australian Tour

You’ve watched his clips on Instagram, you’ve shared his stand up with your friends and family on Tik Tok, now it’s time to see Jarlath Regan’s funny bits live and in person. The brand-new stand up show from the man behind some of the most hilarious viral standup comedy clips is finally here.

After 2 years of making us laugh out loud into our phones, hundreds of millions of views, thousands of seats filled across Ireland, the USA and the U.K. - Jarlath Regan finally lands in Australia & New Zealand with a totally new barnstorming standup show like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

In a world of relentlessly bleak news and constant negativity, Jarlath Regan’s new show invites you to take a break from it all and make space for laughter. It has been described it as like watching a ‘master at work’. Audiences all over the world agreed. In 2023 his feel good “Yer Man” show took the UK, Ireland & US by storm.

Jarlath said “In Bits is a show I have been working on for a few years, It’s by far the funniest collections of bits I’ve ever written. What can people expect? A brand-new hour of stand up designed to make every single member of the family laugh. If you’ve seen my stuff on Instagram, you’ll know what I mean. My comedy isn’t about triggering people. It’s about that beautiful moment of distraction we might get once a day when we rock our head back and laugh. I’m going to give you that for more than an hour!!!”

Tour Dates

Melbourne The Palms At Crown Tuesday 11 November

Sydney Enmore Theatre Thursday 13 November

Brisbane The Tivoli Monday 17 November

Perth Astor Theatre Wednesday 19 November

