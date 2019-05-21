HERSTORY Comes to The Factory Theatre

Australia's Queen of Burlesque, Imogen Kelly, is bringing her hit sexual satire, Herstory - Leading Ladies, to The Factory Theatre for two nights only on June 14th and 15th.

In Herstory, Kelly embodies the world's most famous leading femmes. They led armies and caused revolutions, were politically blackballed, or had lifestyles so debauched that empires tumbled in their wake.

Not for the faint-of-heart, Herstory is a sexy hour of raunch that features everything from Marie Antoinette desecrating a cake and Lady Diana attacking London, King Kong-style, to a dope addicted Queen Victoria and a very pissed off Julia Gillard.

Kelly provokes questions about feminism, the media's portrayal of women and society's ability to demonise people using comedy, strip tease, saucy stories, dance, aerials, magic and puppetry.

Kelly said, "After finding the rumours that circulated about women in power so ridiculous, I decided to make a show ridiculing the ridicule itself! My style is fun and sexy, but with a strong and empowering message as it seems the ridicule continues in today's world."

BOOKINGS: http://www.factorytheatre.com.au/events/2019/06/14/herstory-leading-ladies or (02) 9550 3666

TICKETS: Adult $28 | Student $25

NOTES: Herstory contains nudity. Attendance is restricted to those aged 18+.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You