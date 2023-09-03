Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On TIM

Thursday 31st August 7:30pm 2023, Riverside Theatre Parramatta.

Christine Dunstan Productions and Director Darren Yap bring Tim McGarry’s stage adaptation of Colleen McCullough’s novel, TIM, to The Riverside Theatre.

This must-see work explores the journey of two people who form an intimate relationship that would traditionally be considered unorthodox.

Tim (Ben Goss) enjoys his work as a gardener while accepting the taunts and barbs from his outdoor colleagues, who misguidedly find humour in his mild intellectual disability.

Tim’s supportive and caring family have various approaches in loving and supporting him. Mary a mid-50’s academic employs Tim to maintain her property. The two discover a mutual personal connection that forms a close friendship. As their relationship grows and develops the family monitor and scrutinize the events that occur between the two. This journey has challenges for Tim, his family and for Mary.

Valerie Bader, Julia Robertson, Ben Goss, Akkshey Caplash, Andrew McFarlane

McGarry adaption is clever, insightful, aware, relevant and important. Though life events and the multitude of relationships portrayed, his Play explores the various way disable people travel through our society. The assumptions people make, the discrimination experienced, and it examines an insight into a disabled person's perspective.

This work is also a perceptive and intelligent portrayal of a loving relationship that does not fit the traditional mould. As the story unfolds, we see the delicate layers that create an immense understanding of the unique loving connection between Tim and Mary.

McGarry’s writing exquisitely presents the complex characters and the textured connections between them. His representation of the Australian family dynamic is superb.

Jeanette Cronin, Ben Goss

Yap’s direction is sublime. He has crafted McGarry’s script into a compelling and engaging production. He has gathered a stella cast that produces and enhances the depth, nuances, delicacy and strength that emanate from the text.

Goss is perfectly cast as the attractive, boyish and joyful Tim. His performance expertly captures this character, leading to a greater understanding of Tim’s journey. It’s interesting how his mind is considered ‘disabled’, yet his one-word answers reveal an honest truth that is lacking from ‘abled’ peoples' conversation, who seem to inherently make their spoken words complicated.

It’s revealing to see examples of this, which challenges our idea of what 'differently abled' is. Goss has taken McGarry’s character and given it the perfect representation that leads to a cognizance of his existence.

Akkshey Caplash, Ben Goss

Jennette Cronin’s Mary is a superbly grounded portrayal. Cronin presents and explores this character's layers with finesse. Her commanding and emotional performance shines light on the difficulties of beholding a love that lacks an understanding from the general society.

Valerie Bader is Tim’s Mum, Joy, who is devoted to her son. Bader portrays the suburban mother who tries her best, with aplomb. Her role is wonderfully realized. Bader also has perfecting timing when playing the amusing neighbour, Emily.

Andrew McFarlane is Ron, Tim’s dad. He embodies the laid-back Aussie father with a earnest and heartfelt presence. McFarlane is expert in supporting and creating a fine working ensemble.

Julia Robertson is Dee the sister who does not accept her brother’s unique relationship. Robertson expertly depicts the caring but analytical lawyer, who’s fear has a heavy impact on her perspective.

Akkshey Caplash deftly takes on three roles and is an added bonus to this fine cast.

James Browne's set is inventive, clever and multifaceted. While presenting the image of a charming white weatherboard home, the ingenious design of various rotating elements generates the perfect backdrops for the various location scenes. If Browne hasn't borrowed the mechanical concept of this set, he should patent it now. Just like large screens have become a major part of current theatre productions, the mechanics of Browne's set could have endless possibilities.

Sound Designer Zac Saric has created a magnificent soundscape, with original music by Max Lambert along with a selection of familiar tracks along with and some beautifully haunting audio elements . A gem of the evening is when Tim's fleeting moments of introspection are highlighted with a fitting and emotive audio backdrop.

Darren Yap's TIM is another fine example of the excellence in Australian theatre. This expertly crafted work is entertaining, humorous, engaging, insightful and thought provoking. Hopefully it's tour will continue.

Photography Branco Gaica