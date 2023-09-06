Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On GODZ

These are the GODZ of Sydney Fringe.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On GODZ

Tuesday 5th September 8Ppm 2023, The Vault, Sydney Fringe

These are the GODZ of Sydney Fringe.

Get your tickets now, before they sell out, for this ultimate Fringe show.

Head First Acrobats’ GODZ are Thomas Gorham, Callan Harris, Liam Dummer  and Jordan Twartz. These sexy beasts are the creators and performers of this must-see show.

GODZ is more than just another acrobatic festival performance. These men have a finely tuned contemporary circus act that is thoroughly entertaining.

This cast are experts at chair stacking, hand-balancing, break dancing, trapeze, diablo, ladder balancing, straps, and acrobatics.

But the gold in GODZ is the expertly crafted totality of a show.

GODZ effortlessly combines humour, glitter, glam, bawdiness with exceptional physical prowess.

The night goes from one masterful physical act to the next without missing a beat. This is combined with clever humour, inventive staging and a tongue in cheek storyline.

The show is finely tuned yet delivered with an uninhibited spontaneous energy that is thoroughly engaging.

Bringing their expert acrobatic skills to the stage, they incorporate new moves and new balancing poses that go towards the many eye popping moments of the night.

The cast of GODZ are a magical and charismatic ensemble. They work together with a psychic sense. This is evident in their teamwork while executing the incredible physical feats but also in their harmonious mutual chemistry.

Their cheeky and bawdy essence has a playful joy that is shared with the audience. The synergy of GODZ is pure gold.

The playful and comic narrative follows the four misbehaving Gods – Cupid (Dummer), Dionysus (Twartz), Hercules (Harris) and Apollo  (Gorham) - who are getting a bit too rowdy and risqué for Zeus' liking, particularly the demigod Hercules. While this might not be what the Gods were expecting, for the audience it turns into an evening of untamed and joyful pleasure that even Dionysus would be boasting about, especially when a pair of saintly sisters come to visit. If you’re easily offended come and see why.

The funny commentary by Zeus introduces us to the GODZ. Harris is the commanding Hercules, whose ladder routine is sublime.  Twartz’s diablo routine is exceptional. Dummer has us on the edge of our seat with a balancing chair routine. Thomas Gorham is an extraordinary break dancer with a block and pole balance set that is jaw dropping. These are just some of the highlights, each performer has phenomenal range of skills sets. The night is filled with non-stop feats of awe-inspiring physical ability.

They combine these with finesse, humour, and inventiveness that take you to Fringe heaven.

If you see only one show this Sydney Fringe, then it must be GODZ.

https://www.headfirstacrobats.com/




Recommended For You