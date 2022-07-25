GODSPELL Comes To Hayes Theatre Co in October 2022

Hayes Theatre Co has announced a new production of hit musical GODSPELL, playing at Hayes from 14 October, 2022 before transferring to The Art House Wyong on 10 November. Chosen as part of Hayes' Artist-Led Production Initiative, GODSPELL will feature Billie Palin (HMS Pinafore, Dubbo Championship Wrestling) as Jesus, in a cast of 13 spectacular singers, actors, musicians, and improvisers.



One of the most progressive and innovative musicals in history, GODSPELL tells the story of a fractured, hostile and disconnected community that finds hope, common ground and understanding by embracing a message of radical love. A modern fable that weaves together direct address, vaudevillian comedy, musicianship, improvisation, and superb pop and rock songs like 'Day By Day', 'All For The Best', 'Light of the World', and 'Beautiful City, GODSPELL is a uniquely joyful and uplifting theatrical experience.



"GODSPELL is a story about community, and that's something we're craving more than ever," said Carroll. "We're going to create a community that's inclusive and celebrates individuality, vulnerability and connection. I hope audiences at GODSPELL are going to feel embraced and uplifted by this work in a way only live theatre can achieve."



The first major musical theatre work from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin), GODSPELL remains as unconventional and iconoclastic as when it premiered off-Broadway 50 years ago. This dynamic new production from director Richard Carroll (Calamity Jane, Spamalot) and musical director Victoria Falconer (Lizzie, Once) brings together a spectacularly talented ensemble of singers, actors, musicians, and improvisers to create a radical, inclusive, human, Rock-and-Roll Cabaret Gospel for our times.



The cast in this exciting new production includes Stefanie Caccamo (Lizzie, Once), Jeremi Campese (Hamlet), Gillian Cosgriff (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Mae Li Cowell (Chicago), Alfie Gledhill (Cry Baby), Abe Mitchell (Macbeth, Monty Python's Spamalot), Gus Noakes (Once), Chaya Ocampo (Ate Lovia), Billie Palin, Quinton Rich (The Deb) and Jane Watt (Spamalot).



Falconer is musical director and a member of the cast. One of Australia's most versatile members of the theatre community, she is an award-winning music director, composer, cabaret artist, theatre maker and multi-instrumentalist. "I believe Victoria Falconer is the most exciting, innovative and collaborative musical director working in Australia today, and I'm so excited to hear these solid-gold songs channeled through her ingenious creative vision," said Carroll.



"GODSPELL has been a favourite musical of mine for decades", continued Carroll. "When I was in high school, it was the show that opened my eyes to the possibilities of 'making theatre', rather than simply staging it. Each new production of GODSPELL has its own unique identity, sound, message and drive, and I can't wait to create those afresh with this phenomenally exciting group of performers."