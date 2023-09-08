Five Nights Of Improvised Musical Theatre Come To Sydney This Month

You're guaranteed a laugh-out-loud-once-in-a-lifetime-never-to-be-repeated experience!

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

REVIEW: Cameron Mackintosh's Revival of MISS SAIGON Arrives In Sydney With A Stronger Focu Photo 1 REVIEW: Cameron Mackintosh's Revival of MISS SAIGON Arrives In Sydney With A Stronger Focus On The Fallout Of American Arrogance
Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY! Photo 2 Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY!
Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour Photo 3 Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour
REVIEW: The Wildly Fictionalized THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN THE MUSICAL Pays Homage To Vi Photo 4 REVIEW: The Wildly Fictionalized THE MARVELLOUS ELEPHANT MAN THE MUSICAL Pays Homage To Victorian Age Obsession With Human Oddities And Penny Dreadfuls

Five Nights Of Improvised Musical Theatre Come To Sydney This Month

Five Nights Of Improvised Musical Theatre Come To Sydney This Month

A completely improvised, totally original musical where YOU decide the premise.

Join leading improvisers and comedians Sarah Gaul, Jacinta Gregory and Orya Golgowsky, accompanied by Nick Harriott and featuring special guests from Little Triangle. You're guaranteed a laugh-out-loud-once-in-a-lifetime-never-to-be-repeated experience!

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Sarah Gaul is a musical comedian, actor and improvisor based in Sydney. She is the breakout star of Australian feature film HOT MESS, which was selected for film festivals all over the world, nominated for Best Indie Film at the 2020 AACTA Awards, and was picked up by NETFLIX and SBS. As a musical comedian Sarah has toured internationally and spent a year in New York where she made regular appearances at Gotham Comedy Club, Club Cumming, and Broadway Comedy Club. Sarah was a NSW RAW Comedy State finalist, the winner of the National Theatresports Cup, a finalist in the Australian International Cabaret Competition and has toured with Sydney Comedy Festival. This year Sarah was selected as part of a prestigious rising stars showcase at Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Sarah has appeared on TONIGHTLY WITH TOM BALLARD, and stars in web series ON THE FRINGE, which was selected for LA Comedy Festival. Sarah currently has film + TV projects in development and is co-host of weekly comedy podcast CHRIS AND SARAH WEAR THE PANTS, available wherever you get your podcasts.

Jacinta Gregory is a Sydney based queer comedian and writer known for musical comedy. She has performed in Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, and is a regular crusher in Sydney, as a stand up comic, improviser, storyteller and drag artist. She starred in award-winning live show "Mystery Flight". webseries "On the Fringe", Holt! The musical (Seymour centre) and recently performed her sell out show "My Intervention" at the Red Rattler. She is shrill, she is shy, but more importantly she is one to watch!

Orya Golgowsky is a radiographer by day and improviser by night. After graduating from Improv Theatre Sydney, her improv troupe QUADBIKE went on to have a sold out run at Sydney Fringe Festival and win the ITS Smackdown competition in 2017. She is now an Improv Theatre Sydney ensemble member, studied at UCB in New York and has performed at the Enmore Theatre supporting The Bear Pack. She is a regular around Sydney, writing and performing for Sketchy At Best, A Likely Story, ITS The News, musical improv troupe Bakers Eight and also NTNNNNN with Osher Günsberg.

Nick Harriott is a versatile musician, improviser, songwriter, and comedian. He has shared the stage with Sydney's comedic elite, including renowned talents like Michael Hing, Alex Lee, Tom Cardy, Ben Jenkins, and Bridie Connell. In addition to crafting captivating tunes for solo artists and creating dance tracks for drag kings, Nick is known for his quirky ballads.

Recently, Nick and Tom enjoyed a successful run at the sold-out Sydney Comedy Festival, showcasing their sharp comedic scripts. Nick is a wellspring of creativity, with his hands poised over keys, whether it's the piano or his laptop, eagerly waiting to bring your ideas to life.



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Linal Haft and Buster Skeggs Will Lead Australian Premiere of YOU DONT HAVE TO BE JEWISH Photo
Linal Haft and Buster Skeggs Will Lead Australian Premiere of YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE JEWISH

Veteran West End theatre couple Linal Haft and Buster Skeggs will return to the stage together for the Australian premiere of the legendary musical sketch comedy revue You Don’t Have To Be Jewish, coming to the Bondi Pavilion Theatre from October 25. Learn more about the production here!

2
BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Extends Through 17 December Photo
BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Extends Through 17 December

Strut & Fret has announced that the hit show Blanc de Blanc Encore will continue at The Grand Electric until Christmas following back-to-back sell-out seasons. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
REVIEW: New Australian Work, THE DISMISSAL AN EXTREMELY SERIOUS MUSICAL COMEDY Is A Brilli Photo
REVIEW: New Australian Work, THE DISMISSAL AN EXTREMELY SERIOUS MUSICAL COMEDY Is A Brilliant Exploration Of The Time Democracy Was Undermined By The Governor General.

REVIEW: New Australian Work, THE DISMISSAL AN EXTREMELY SERIOUS MUSICAL COMEDY Is A Brilliant Exploration Of The Time Democracy Was Undermined By The Governor General.

4
Belvoir Reveals Lineup For 2024 Season Photo
Belvoir Reveals Lineup For 2024 Season

Belvoir has announced the productions that will make up its next season. 2024 at Belvoir will see ten plays with something for everyone – from best-selling book adaptations, returns of incredible work, a 25A show being brought to the mainstage for the first time, a remount of Counting and Cracking, and so much more. Learn more about the season here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Italian Comedy
Meraki Arts Bar (10/11-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus
Riverside Theatres (10/06-12/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oil
Wharf 1 Theatre (11/04-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Decadence & Debauchery
Verity Lane Market (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Turn of the Screw
Seymour Centre (7/21-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret: Clambake Sink or Swim
Naughty Noodle Fun Haus (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dismissal
Seymour Centre (8/26-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wilbur the Optical Whale
ARA Darling Quarter Theatre (9/29-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Sydney Opera House (10/24-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Visitors
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (9/11-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You