Five Nights Of Improvised Musical Theatre Come To Sydney This Month

A completely improvised, totally original musical where YOU decide the premise.

Join leading improvisers and comedians Sarah Gaul, Jacinta Gregory and Orya Golgowsky, accompanied by Nick Harriott and featuring special guests from Little Triangle. You're guaranteed a laugh-out-loud-once-in-a-lifetime-never-to-be-repeated experience!

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Sarah Gaul is a musical comedian, actor and improvisor based in Sydney. She is the breakout star of Australian feature film HOT MESS, which was selected for film festivals all over the world, nominated for Best Indie Film at the 2020 AACTA Awards, and was picked up by NETFLIX and SBS. As a musical comedian Sarah has toured internationally and spent a year in New York where she made regular appearances at Gotham Comedy Club, Club Cumming, and Broadway Comedy Club. Sarah was a NSW RAW Comedy State finalist, the winner of the National Theatresports Cup, a finalist in the Australian International Cabaret Competition and has toured with Sydney Comedy Festival. This year Sarah was selected as part of a prestigious rising stars showcase at Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Sarah has appeared on TONIGHTLY WITH TOM BALLARD, and stars in web series ON THE FRINGE, which was selected for LA Comedy Festival. Sarah currently has film + TV projects in development and is co-host of weekly comedy podcast CHRIS AND SARAH WEAR THE PANTS, available wherever you get your podcasts.

Jacinta Gregory is a Sydney based queer comedian and writer known for musical comedy. She has performed in Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, and is a regular crusher in Sydney, as a stand up comic, improviser, storyteller and drag artist. She starred in award-winning live show "Mystery Flight". webseries "On the Fringe", Holt! The musical (Seymour centre) and recently performed her sell out show "My Intervention" at the Red Rattler. She is shrill, she is shy, but more importantly she is one to watch!

Orya Golgowsky is a radiographer by day and improviser by night. After graduating from Improv Theatre Sydney, her improv troupe QUADBIKE went on to have a sold out run at Sydney Fringe Festival and win the ITS Smackdown competition in 2017. She is now an Improv Theatre Sydney ensemble member, studied at UCB in New York and has performed at the Enmore Theatre supporting The Bear Pack. She is a regular around Sydney, writing and performing for Sketchy At Best, A Likely Story, ITS The News, musical improv troupe Bakers Eight and also NTNNNNN with Osher Günsberg.

Nick Harriott is a versatile musician, improviser, songwriter, and comedian. He has shared the stage with Sydney's comedic elite, including renowned talents like Michael Hing, Alex Lee, Tom Cardy, Ben Jenkins, and Bridie Connell. In addition to crafting captivating tunes for solo artists and creating dance tracks for drag kings, Nick is known for his quirky ballads.

Recently, Nick and Tom enjoyed a successful run at the sold-out Sydney Comedy Festival, showcasing their sharp comedic scripts. Nick is a wellspring of creativity, with his hands poised over keys, whether it's the piano or his laptop, eagerly waiting to bring your ideas to life.