Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards; HAMILTON Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Australia - Sydney:

Best Cabaret

JACQUI DARK IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN NEWTOWN - Claire's Kitchen 42%

44 SEX ACTS IN ONE WEEK - Belvoir 25A 37%

NOT TODAY - Rogue Projects at KXT PopUpstairs 20%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andy Blankenbuler - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 63%

Mitchell Woodcock, the (Resident Choreographer) - PIPPIN - Sydney Lyric 13%

Ruth Brent - NORDIC NOIR: PHANTASY & FUGUE - Endangered Productions 13%

Andrew Hallsworth - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 12%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alicia Clements - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 33%

Dominique Lemieux - PIPPIN - Sydney Lyric 26%

Melanie Liertz - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 19%

Karen Lambert - NORDIC NOIR: PHANTASY & FUGUE - Endangered Productions 8%

Susan Carveth - THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS - Genesian Theatre 8%

Susan Carveth - William Shakespeare'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 7%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 55%

Dean Bryant - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 22%

Mitchell Butel - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 18%

Christine Logan - DOUBLE TROUBLE - Endangered Productions 5%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Kip Williams - PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theare Company 23%

Camilla Turnbull - THE LINDEN SOLUTION - Kings Cross Theatre 20%

Shane Anthony - ULSTER AMERICAN - Outhouse Theatre and Seymour Centre 13%

Rachel Marley - THE SHAPE OF THINGS - Flight Path Theatre. 11%

Nicholas Papademetriou - HELL HOLE: A LOVE STORY - Chippen St 10%

Samantha Young - YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL - Rogue Projects at Kings Cross Theatre 10%

Declan Greene - GREEN PARK - Griffin Theatre Co 6%

Tom Massey - William Shakespeare'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 3%

Molly Haddon - THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS - Genesian Theatre 2%

Les Solomon - KID STAKES - Zoom/You Tube 2%

Nita and Philip Wolf - VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 0

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Trent Suidgeest - RENT - Sydney Opera House 35%

Matt Scott - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 33%

Damien Cooper - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 13%

Mehran Mortezaei - William Shakespeare'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 10%

Michael Schell - NORDIC NOIR: PHANTASY & FUGUE - Endangered Productions 5%

Roderick Gelder - VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 3%

Ian Whalan - THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS - Genesian Theatre 2%

Best Musical (Professional)

HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 58%

FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 18%

RENT - Sydney Opera House 11%

PIPPIN - Sydney Lyric 6%

THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 5%

DOUBLE TROUBLE - Endangered Productions 2%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Maggie McKenna - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 34%

Lucy Maunder - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 19%

Lucy Maunder - PIPPIN - Sydney Lyric 10%

Mat Verevis - RENT - Sydney Opera House 7%

Robert Tripolino - RENT - Sydney Opera House 6%

Gabrielle McClinton - PIPPIN - Sydney Lyric 5%

Lesley Braithwaite - DOUBLE TROUBLE - Endangered Productions 5%

Stacey Alleaume - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 5%

Alexandra Oomens - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 4%

Max Riebl - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 4%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Laura Djanegara - THE LINDEN SOLUTION - Kings Cross Theatre 20%

Eryn Jean Norvill - PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Co 18%

Ryan Panizza - FAG STAG - El Rocco Sydney 13%

Alex Lykos - JAWBONE - Factory Theatre 9%

Harriet Gordon-Anderson - ULSTER AMERICAN - Outhouse Theatre and Seymour Centre 8%

Adele Querol - HELL HOLE: A LOVE STORY - Chippen Street 7%

Kate Skinner - YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL - Rogue Projects at Kings Cross Theatre 6%

Georgia Brindey - THE SHAPE OF THINGS - Flight Path Theatre. 5%

Alfie Gledhill - THE REMOVALISTS - New Theatre 4%

Joseph Althouse - GREEN PARK - Griffin Theatre Co 4%

Samson Alston - THE SHAPE OF THINGS - Flight Path Theatre 2%

Valerie Bader - KID STAKES - Zoom/You Tube/Actors benevolent Fund 2%

Casey Martin - William Shakespeare'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 1%

Paris Change - William Shakespeare'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 1%

Gabrielle Scawthorn - THE APOLOGISTS - 2021 1%

Riley Lewis - William Shakespeare'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 1%

Harry Taylor - VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 0

Best Play (Professional)

PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Co 23%

THE LINDEN SOLUTION - Kings Cross Theatre 20%

JAWBONE - Factory Theatre 11%

YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL - Rogue Projects at Kings Cross Theatre 10%

THE SHAPE OF THINGS - Flight Path Theatre 8%

IPHIGENIA IN SPLOTT - New Ghosts at Flight Path Theatre 7%

ULSTER AMERICAN - Outhouse Theatre and Seymour Centre 7%

FAG STAG - El Rocco Theatre 5%

GREEN PARK - Griffin Theatre Co 4%

William Shakespeare'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 1%

THE APOLOGISTS - 2021 1%

THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS - Genesian Theatre 1%

VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Marg Horwell - PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Co 31%

Alicia Clements - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 25%

Veronique Benett - ULSTER AMERICAN - Outhouse Theatre and Seymour Centre 21%

Jeremy Allen - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 11%

Molly Haddon - THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS - Genesian Theatre 5%

Karen Lambert - NORDIC NOIR: PHANTASY & FUGUE - Endangered Productions 4%

Tom Massey - William Shakespeare'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 4%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Luke Plant - NORDIC NOIR: PHNATASY & FUGUE - Endangered Productions 38%

Michael Schell - THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS - Genesian Theatre 36%

Tom Massey - William Shakespeare'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED) - Genesian Theatre 26%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Shaka Cook - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 33%

Brent Hill - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 24%

Adam Murphy - FUN HOME - Sydney Theatre Company 9%

Tim Omaji - RENT - Sydney Opera House 9%

William Wheeler - PIPPIN - Sydney Lyric 9%

Jacqueline Dark - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 6%

Ed Suttle - DOUBLE TROUBLE - Endangered Productions 4%

William Wheeler - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 4%

Andrew O'Connor - THE LOVES OF APOLLO & DAFNE - City Recital Hall 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Ariadne Sgouros - YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL - Rogue Projects at Kings Cross Theatre 48%

Olivia Hall Smith - THE SHAPE OF THINGS - Flight Path Theatre 28%

Isaac Broadbent - KID STAKES - Zoom/You Tube 12%

Chloe Tobin - VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 4%

Johnny Cordukes - VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 4%

Ioulia Stepanova - VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 3%

Matthew T Walsh - VINCENT ERGO - 107 Projects Redfern 2%