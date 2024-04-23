NONE OF US Comes to the Lennox Theatre in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FORM Dance Projects and Riverside Theatres will present DUTI Dance Company Mathew Mizyed’s None Of Us at the Lennox Theatre from Thursday 9th May to Saturday 11th May.

Choreographed by Mathew Mizyed with original music by ARIA award-nominated music producer, composer, and award-winning songwriter Tony Buchen, None Of Us questions the concept of ownership, identity, and connection to place - featuring some of Sydney’s leading versatile dance artists, including Rachell Dade, Andi Huynh and Chantelle Landayan.

The choreography is a blend of soft and strong, fluid and fixed, constant and still and is fostered organically through Matthew’s patient creative process.

DUTI’s Artistic Director and choreographer of None of Us, Mathew Mizyed said, “My father was born in Jaffa, Palestine in 1942. I visited Jaffa and the Wadi Rum desert in 2017. This visit to my father’s homeland made me feel connected to who I am. Wadi Rum confronted me in a physical and spiritual way. The expansiveness of this desert land made me question who had walked here before. There were people here before us and ‘None of Us’ were the first. This inspired the name, movement and concept of this work.”