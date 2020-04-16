Ensemble Theatre Launches ENSEMBLE CONVERSATIONS

Ensemble Theatre has launched 'Ensemble Conversations' for people to stay connected to the theatre during this period of isolation and this week you can hear much loved Ensemble Theatre Ambassadors, Georgie Parker, Kate Raison and Brian Meegan.

Led by Ensemble Theatre's Artistic Director Mark Kilmurry, each week people can tune in on Facebook for Ensemble Theatre's latest news and a glimpse behind the scenes.

Ensemble Conversations features interviews with actors and creatives, exclusive scene reads, interactive Q&A sessions and more. Georgie Parker was first to start the brand new series answering questions about the world of theatre and television. This week Mark Kilmurry is joined by actors Kate Raison and Brian Meegan looking back at their extensive Ensemble career. Stay connected and join our online conversation. #ensemblesydney

This is a wonderful way for theatregoers to keep in touch with us at Ensemble. We are still here, still working and look forward to the day we can open our doors and turn the lights back on said Mark Kilmurry.





