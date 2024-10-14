Disney in Concert Returns to Sydney Opera House With World Premiere Programme

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MM Creative Productions and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra have announced the return of Disney in Concert to the iconic Sydney Opera House from Thursday, 13 March through Saturday, 15 March 2025. Audiences will be treated to a spectacular musical event featuring timeless Disney songs performed by the world-renowned Sydney Symphony Orchestra and a cast of musical theatre stars joined by the Sydney Philharmonia Choirs, under the baton of acclaimed conductor Jessica Gethin.

The concerts follow last year’s sold-out run of Disney 100: The Concert at the Sydney Opera House.

This 2025 concert will mark Jessica Gethin's third Australian season with Disney in Concert, an enchanting showcase of beloved Disney classics arranged for a full orchestra and choir. Gethin will lead approximately 65 musicians from the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and the Sydney Philharmonia Choirs along with a handful of featured musical theatre stars to be announced later this year, bringing fan-favourite Disney songs to life.

Produced by MM Creative Productions (Amy Manford & Genevieve McCarthy) in collaboration with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, this concert will feature timeless songs from Disney's rich legacy of animated films including Aladdin, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, The Lion King and Mulan, as well as a special symphonic suite featuring excerpts from Cinderella, Pinocchio, Fantasia, Peter Pan and many more.

Co-Producers McCarthy and Manford said, “We can’t wait to share this brand new, reimagined program with Sydney audiences. Disney in Concert: Live at the Sydney Opera House is going to be bigger and better than ever with over 100 artists and musicians creating magic on stage. It’s certainly going to be an emotional concert for Disney lovers!”

Karl Knapp, Executive Producer, Special Projects at Sydney Symphony Orchestra added, “The iconic music created for Disney holds a special place in the hearts of film and music lovers alike. This is some of the great music of the 20th and 21st centuries. Seeing these scores performed live, in concert, with the incredible talent of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Sydney Philharmonia Choirs and some of the best musical theatre singers this country has to offer will be an experience not to be missed.”

Sure to again sell out quickly, fans should not delay in booking tickets to see Disney in Concert: Live at the Sydney Opera House as it once again fills the iconic Concert Hall with a symphonic celebration of beloved classics allowing guests to enjoy a nostalgic night out on the town with friends or family.

Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts.

