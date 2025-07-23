DOROTHY IN OZ: AN IMMERSIVE COCKTAIL ADVENTURE to Premiere at Sydney Fringe 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A.K. Wregg's latest immersive creation, DOROTHY IN OZ: AN IMMERSIVE COCKTAIL ADVENTURE, will make its world premiere at the 2025 Sydney Fringe Festival, headlining the new Cabaret Hub at Marrickville Town Hall from September 3 to 28. This innovative theatrical experience invites audiences to step into a reimagined world of Oz, complete with bespoke cocktails, whimsical characters, and interactive storytelling.

The venue’s foyer will transform into a Kansas-themed bar, where audiences will meet a sepia-toned Dorothy before being swept into a brand-new Oz adventure. Guests are cast as honored invitees at Princess Ozma’s birthday celebration, navigating puzzles and encounters with familiar favorites like Glinda, the Tinman, and the wicked Mombi. The experience, created by A.K. Wregg (The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Adventure, The Wizard's Den), will include both adult and family-friendly sessions, offering kid-friendly potions in place of cocktails for matinee performances.

Wregg said, “I can't wait for audiences to explore this entirely original story. One that retains elements that people recognise and love from the films but also introduces them to the broader world of Oz and the glorious, weird and wonderful elements hidden away in the books.”

Sydney Fringe Artistic Director and CEO Patrick Kennedy added, “We're proud to launch our new Cabaret Hub at Marrickville Town Hall with Dorothy in Oz, an innovative new immersive production from a brilliant generation of theatre makers. Supporting bold, independent voices like these is at the heart of Sydney Fringe.”

Dorothy in Oz blends the fantasy of L. Frank Baum’s iconic books with live performance, interactive stage magic, and thematic cocktails in an intimate, immersive setting. The show is not a musical but will feature dynamic theatrical elements and a rich sensory experience for attendees of all ages.