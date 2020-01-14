Celebrate The 2020 Chinese New Year At Sydney Town Hall

Celebrate the Year of Rat with pop stars and classic culture artists from China and Australia.

The 2020 Chinese Lunar New Year Gala at Sydney Town Hall, which will take place at 730PM on Tuesday January 28, will entertain with a fun filled colourful night of acrobatics, martial arts, opera and pop, folk song, erhu and Tang dance.

Mezzo soprano Victoria Lambourn, a regular soloist with Opera Australia one of Australia's brightest young opera stars, will take to the Gala stage and will also be accompanied by Shaanxi tenor He Zhen. Soprano Liu Xiaojie, tenor Ren Yong, and Erhu player Liu Xin will also join the line-up along-with Shaanxi Song & Dance Troupe, Shaanxi Acrobatics Troupe and Shaanxi Wushu & Sports Center.

Hanging Red Lanterns performed by Shaanxi Song & Dance Troupe will be a highlight of the Gala. Household all over China will be hangings red lantern which reflect people's wishes and expectations for the future.

The Rat is a symbol of wealth and surplus and is the first sign of the 12 animals of Chinese Astrology.

Bookings: happychinesenewyear.com.au

Tel: 02 91861588, 0403 188733





