Cast Announced For WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN at the Hayes Theatre

The cast of Well-Behaved Women at the Hayes Theatre has been announced. The cast includes Ursula Yovich, Elenoa Rokobaro, Zahra Newman, and Stefanie Caccamo.



"This cast is quite literally a dream," said director Blazey Best. "Four extraordinary women at the height of their powers, performing over 16 beautiful songs. I mean it will be a privilege just to watch them come together. I could not be more excited."

Ursula Yovich has performed on stage for many theatre companies including Belvoir, STC, Griffin, Malthouse and Bangarra in productions such as Diving for Pearls, Power Plays, The Golden Age, The Magic Hour and The Sapphires as well as film and television. She wrote and performed in the critically acclaimed and award-winning Barbara and the Camp Dogs.

Elenoa Rokobaro was Caroline Thibodeaux in the acclaimed Caroline, Or Change at Hayes Theatre Co. Prior to this remarkable performance Elenoa appeared in in High School Musical Onstage, Fame, Hairspray, Legally Blonde, Violet, Ghost, Side Show and The Book of Mormon. Elenoa was also featured in the Baz Lurhmann film The Great Gatsby. Currently Elenoa is appearing as Joanne in RENT.

Zahra Newman, whose latest film Long Story Short has just been released, has appeared in numerous plays and musicals including The Blind Giant is Dancing, Private Lives, The Cherry Orchard, Miss Julie, The Drowsy Chaperone and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Her performance in The Book of Mormon awarded her a Helpmann and an AACTA.

Stefanie Caccamo made her professional stage debut in the Australian Tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, playing the role of Betty and understudying the role of Carole King. Other roles have included Laurey in Richard Carroll's reimagined Oklahoma! and The Girl in ONCE. At Hayes she played the title role in Irene and Eve Harrington in Applause, opposite Caroline O'Connor, for Neglected Musicals.

What would Cleopatra, Cathy Freeman, Frida Kahlo, Billie Jean King, Malala Yousafzai, Mary Magdalene, Maya Angelou and Virginia Woolf sound like if you heard them sing? Well-Behaved Women is a song cycle by Carmel Dean where these women and more are brought to life through powerful and often hilarious songs that celebrate the ways in which their bad-ass behaviour helped them make history.

The production is playing a limited run from 24 - 28 March. For tickets visit HAYESTHEATRE.COM.AU.