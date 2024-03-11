COCK By Mike Bartlett Returns to Sydney in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a sellout season on London’s West End, Mike Bartlett’s c*ckwill return to Sydney at Flightpath Theatre Marrickville for 10 performances from 8th May 2024.

This production celebrates 30 years of Queer theatre for Boyslikeme across Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

When John takes a break from his boyfriend, he accidently meets the girl of his dreams. Filled with guilt and indecision how will he straighten this out? Bartlett’s Metrosexual play about love and longing explores who we are and who we want to be in this punchy story of sex without nudity and struggle without violence.

Director Darrin Redgate, who also directed the Adelaide production in December 2022 is planning on a much grittier performance this time around. Darrin admits he was a little conservative to suit the audience in Adelaide but is eager to present a warts and all production for Sydney.

Written in 2008 Darrin is focused on updating the story to reflect how we think and act today. Previously advertised as “The lives of those around him are disrupted when John refuses to fix his identity” In 2024 we also need to explore how the other characters obsession with John to declare and make a choice affects him. Now that there are more recognised sexual identities society seems more demanding that we must make that choice, but what if someone is either not ready or just doesn’t know?

The talented cast includes Andrew Lindqvist and Grace Stamnas, both NIDA grads and award winners, Richard Cotter, a well renowned character actor and Stephen Schofield who reprises his role from the Adelaide production. Stephen, considered a standout stage actor in South Australia, is thrilled get another crack at John, especially in a production with a new and more intimate focus.

Tickets are on sale now through the Flightpath Theatre Website, www.flightpaththeatre.org and further information can be found at www.facebook.com/cocksydney