CIRCUS THE SHOW Comes to Sydney in September

The fastest growing family circus spectacular – CIRCUS • The Show – is headed to Sydney for the very first time these Spring School Holidays – after ground-breaking, sell out seasons in Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne!

Performances run September 28th – October 1st and October 3rd – October 8th 2023.

Following a sell-out debut season at the 2021 Adelaide Fringe Festival, overwhelming demand for tickets at the Melbourne Comedy Festival - which saw the entire 16 performance season sell-out in two days, PLUS ground-breaking seasons at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Adelaide and both Theatre Royal and Princess Theatre in Tasmania – this is a truly unrivalled family circus spectacular – with a star-studded cast that is simply not to be missed!

CIRCUS is an Australian trailblazer in children’s entertainment featuring world-class illusions, tumbling acrobats, highly skilled jugglers, breath-taking and elegant aerialists, comedy and an endearing clown. The show has received countless 5 star reviews as well as winning the award of Best Children’s Show at Adelaide Fringe.

For the 2023 performances, CIRCUS’s Ringmaster will be played by WA Headliner, Magnus Danger Magnus of Showmen Productions – one of Australia’s most prominent touring circus companies (The Greatest Magic Show, Adults Only Magic Show, CIRCUS); while the clowning talents of Nathan Green will be on full display in a range of hilarious stunts including climbing completely inside a gigantic 6FT BALLOON!

Featured in the show is a star-studded cast of performers; including aerialist and hula-hoop extraordinaire, Shaunah Johnson, who will be presenting her energetic and unique aerial performances of grace and beauty while keeping everyone fully captivated with hula-hooping tricks you will have to see to believe!

Also joining them is Johnny Tornado, an urban circus legend from Head First Acrobats who is hailed as one of the greatest Diablo performers in the country; alongside one of the phenomenal talents of Perth-born, Antonia Sassine – who started her professional career with Kinetica Circus in Perth, and has since featured in several prominent circus shows by talented companies including BASS FAM Creative, Head First Acrobats and now Showmen Productions.

CIRCUS producer and performer Sam Hume says, ‘CIRCUS brings together years of experience and skill in the industry. We have some of the most talented family circus performers on the Fringe circuit on board to help teach children the importance of celebrating difference. The show concludes with a powerful message to always embrace your weirdness and never lose sight of your dreams - no matter how wild!’

Showmen Productions – the creative team behind CIRCUS and The Greatest Magic Show! - have toured to the Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Edinburgh Fringes to critically acclaimed reviews and sell-out seasons in all cities.