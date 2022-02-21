CIRCUS OF ILLUSION Comes to the State Theatre in April

Escape into a world where sawdust and sequins join cutting edge illusions and spectacular magic to create Circus of Illusion, playing two shows only on Thursday 21 April at the State Theatre, Sydney.

The ringmaster will take you on a journey where he blends world-class circus artists, spellbinding magic that will leave you mesmerised by a show of mystery and mayhem. Stay on the edge of your seat and keep your eyes peeled amazing showgirls levitate, disappear and fly high in the air as the talented troupe of performers from across the globe treat your senses to a show of pure spectacle.

Acclaimed illusionist and Australia's Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd is the producer, director and head illusionist. He began Circus of Illusion four years ago and says, "It originated in a circus tent in Adelaide". But he moved it into a theatrical space: while the Big Top tradition was lost, much was gained. "You can do a lot more effects and lighting and theatrics with the show." Boyd performs death-defying escapes, levitations, disappearances, mime and ingenious illusions that leave audiences in awe.

Also starring is an incredible duo from Perth Cameo Rascale an internationally acclaimed acrobatic, comedy, balancing, and juggling act. In 2009 the family acrobatic act made it to the Grand Final of Australia's Got Talent. The talented duo, James Capener and Rebecca Borromei, bring a new dynamic of exciting skills to the stage.