Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stefanie Rummel's CHANSONS to Play Sydney Fringe This Month

The cabaret will run from 5 September through 2 October.

Australia - Sydney News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 18, 2022  

Stefanie Rummel's CHANSONS to Play Sydney Fringe This Month Stefanie Rummel's musical cabaret Chansons - Songs & Stories from Piaf, Brel & Me will play Sydney Fringe from 5.09-02.10.2022.

5x Award-Winner Stefanie Rummel takes her acclaimed musical cabaret Chansons to the Sydney Festival Fringe. The musical cabaret show boasts the style and swagger which has charmed audiences the world over, with French Songs and Stories from Piaf, Brel and Rummel herself! Spoken in English, sung in French and English, it will bring a truly international experience to the Sydney doorstep.

"I wanted to give audiences a taste of the French way of living without the need to travel and especially without the jet lag! It gives people an opportunity to look at other cultures and reflect wonderfully on your own life and be inspired! How do we spend time? What is important to us in life?"

This musical cabaret stands for 'touching' stories about life and passionate songs from 'Ne me quitte pas' (Brel) to 'Milord' (Piaf). Sung and performed in the form of "brilliant show interludes" by Stefanie Rummel

You hear autobiographical stories about France such as: how we, eat, meet friends, approach life in another country. It is about the art of living. The ' savoir vivre' and the ' joie de vivre'. The journey goes from love to war and freedom and from childhood memories to adulthood.

Various styles of French songs that became famous across the world can be heard: from jazz to pop from musical theatre to chansons, from singer songwriters and own songs to traditional songs.

The show Chansons premiered live in Germany in 2019. Since then Stefanie Rummel has performed live and online in theatres or cabarets in New York and San Francisco, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, C ARTS, Lathi Fringe, Living Records Festival, New Zealand Fringe, Brighton Fringe at conventions, dinner theatres, theatres and at the Reykjavik Fringe Festival.

The award winning singer and musical theatre actress Stefanie Rummel, has lived and performed in France, the US and Germany. In Chansons she shares experiences about living in other cultures. The triple threat entertainer has produced various one-woman-shows and musical cabarets. Her shows are performed in English, German and French and are seen nationally and internationally on cruise ships, theatres, events and variety shows. Stefanie Rummel has played about 11 years in the Musical Nunsense and also performed in musicals such as Kiss Me Kate, Sweet Charity and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Chansons was nominated for Producer of the Year & Choice Theatermaker 2021 and Best Player & Best Musical 2022 by The TheaterMakers Studio from the Tony Award winner Ken Davenport.

www.chansons.show


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Walsh Bay Arts Precinct Presents Free Public Open DayWalsh Bay Arts Precinct Presents Free Public Open Day
September 16, 2022

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Australia’s newest cultural precinct, has announced its first precinct-wide Open Day with a free public program of events to be presented across the architecturally acclaimed Precinct encompassing the historically significant Pier 2/3 and Wharf 4/5.
Guests Announced For Julia Gillard's NOT NOW, NOT EVER Live EventGuests Announced For Julia Gillard's NOT NOW, NOT EVER Live Event
September 15, 2022

An inspiring line-up of special guests have been confirmed to join Julia Gillard for NOT NOW, NOT EVER – two specially curated live events that will mark the 10-year anniversary of her ground-breaking 'Misogyny Speech' this October.
BAT LAKE Comes to Riverside Theatres Next MonthBAT LAKE Comes to Riverside Theatres Next Month
September 15, 2022

Emerging Sydney dance artist Eliza Cooper (25) will premiere her second full length dance work Bat Lake at Riverside Theatres, from October 13 to 15. 
Belvoir Announces 2022-23 SeasonBelvoir Announces 2022-23 Season
September 14, 2022

Belvoir has unveiled the productions that will make up its 2023 season; bursting at the seams with joyful optimism, thought-provoking theatre, and with lashings of heart. 2023 will see ten plays grace the Belvoir mainstage, with something for everyone - from a Sondheim musical to a best-selling book adaptation, climate issues to exuberant comedy, and so much more - all while shining the light on some incredible Australian artistic talents.
TINSELTOWN is Returning To Sydney This Holiday SeasonTINSELTOWN is Returning To Sydney This Holiday Season
September 13, 2022

280 Cleveland Street on Surry Hills is going to be home to Tinseltown, Sydney's favourite Christmas pop-up! Running from 2nd December till 30th December, the all-encompassing Christmas-themed pop-up will be fulfilling all your festive wishes. The event is overflowing with holly jolly Christmas spirit!