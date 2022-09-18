Stefanie Rummel's CHANSONS to Play Sydney Fringe This Month

Stefanie Rummel's musical cabaret Chansons - Songs & Stories from Piaf, Brel & Me will play Sydney Fringe from 5.09-02.10.2022.

5x Award-Winner Stefanie Rummel takes her acclaimed musical cabaret Chansons to the Sydney Festival Fringe . The musical cabaret show boasts the style and swagger which has charmed audiences the world over, with French Songs and Stories from Piaf, Brel and Rummel herself! Spoken in English, sung in French and English, it will bring a truly international experience to the Sydney doorstep.

"I wanted to give audiences a taste of the French way of living without the need to travel and especially without the jet lag! It gives people an opportunity to look at other cultures and reflect wonderfully on your own life and be inspired! How do we spend time? What is important to us in life?"

This musical cabaret stands for 'touching' stories about life and passionate songs from 'Ne me quitte pas' (Brel) to 'Milord' (Piaf). Sung and performed in the form of "brilliant show interludes " by Stefanie Rummel

You hear autobiographical stories about France such as: how we, eat, meet friends, approach life in another country. It is about the art of living. The ' savoir vivre' and the ' joie de vivre'. The journey goes from love to war and freedom and from childhood memories to adulthood.

Various styles of French songs that became famous across the world can be heard: from jazz to pop from musical theatre to chansons, from singer songwriters and own songs to traditiona l songs.

The show Chansons premiered live in Germany in 2019. Since then Stefanie Rummel has performed live and online in theatres or cabarets in New York and San Francisco, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, C ARTS, Lathi Fringe, Living Records Festival, New Zealand Fringe, Brighton Fringe at conventions, dinner theatres, theatres and at the Reykjavik Fringe Festival.

The award winning singer and musical theatre actress Stefanie Rummel, has lived and performed in France, the US and Germany. In Chansons she shares experiences about living in other cultures. The triple threat entertainer has produced various one-woman-shows and musical cabarets. Her shows are performed in English, German and French and are seen nationally and internationally on cruise ships, theatres, events and variety shows. Stefanie Rummel has played about 11 years in the Musical Nunsense and also performed in musicals such as Kiss Me Kate, Sweet Charity and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Chansons was nominated for Producer of the Year & Choice Theatermaker 2021 and Best Player & Best Musical 2022 by The TheaterMakers Studio from the Tony Award winner Ken Davenport.

www.chansons.show