CANDLELIGHT AND CARDS, Ponydog's Magical Immersive Theatre Experience Returns For The Sydney Fringe Festival

Following a critically-acclaimed season at Flight Path Theatre, Ponydog Productions (Hotel Bella Luna) is bringing TattleTales, the immersive tarot storytelling show, to Sydney Fringe Festival from 15-29 September at The Chippo Hotel, Sydney.

In this brand-new iteration of the popular experience audiences of up to 25 per show will venture underground into a candlelit cavern to meet the enigmatic Storyteller, who will guide them through a 60-minute interactive adventure. No two performances - and no two stories - will be the same.

Part campfire-style storytelling, and part choose-your-own-adventure, participants draw Tarot cards that influence their tale in unforeseen ways - but they can also wield these cards to determine how the story unfolds. Chance and agency collide as the audience collaborate to build a tale together.

"There's magic in storytelling, and I wanted to make something that lets you experience that magic in its most elemental form," said Davey Seagle, founder of Ponydog Productions, "There's a moment in every show where you can feel the audience realise how much power they have over the story, that there's no wrong answers, and it's all play. It's exhilarating."

The show was first performed at Sydney's Flight Path Theatre in late 2021 where it was brilliantly received by critics and audiences alike. The experience is a perfect fun fringe date night, but also one that young adults will love. And no need to worry if you're new to this type of thing - it is introvert friendly.

Creators Davey Seagle and Lachlan Ruffy will both reprise their role as the Storyteller, alternating the role for just 7 performances in Sydney before the show opens at the 2022 Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Producer Aaron Cornelius, Production Designers Phoenix Mae, Alloquois Callaway-Hoilman and Amy Jackson, and Technical Designer Sophie Parker complete the team bringing this magical production to life.