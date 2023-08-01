CABARET DE PARIS With Rhonda Burchmore Comes to State Theatre, Sydney in November

Performances will take place 3 & 4 November.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia Photo 1 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia
REVIEW: Shakespeare Is Given A Contemporary Twist Where The Schoolyard Becomes A Kingdom I Photo 2 REVIEW: Shakespeare Is Given A Contemporary Twist Where The Schoolyard Becomes A Kingdom IN Mike Lew's TEENAGE DICK
Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 3 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
Review: WALANBAA YULU-GI: BURN THE FLOOR at The Palms At Crown Photo 4 Review: WALANBAA YULU-GI: BURN THE FLOOR at The Palms At Crown

CABARET DE PARIS With Rhonda Burchmore Comes to State Theatre, Sydney in November

CABARET DE PARIS With Rhonda Burchmore Comes to State Theatre, Sydney in November

Be transported by the atmosphere and excitement of a Parisian-themed revue featuring Australia's leading lady, legendary showgirl singer, Rhonda Burchmore, who joins a parade of first-class entertainers and the daring beauty of exquisitely bejewelled dancers as stage spectacular Cabaret De Paris returns to the State Theatre for 3 shows only on Friday 3 & Saturday 4 November 2023.

Cabaret De Paris celebrates old-fashioned showgirl glamour combined with the skill of adagio dancers, aerial pole artistry, comedy circus performers, quick change acts, illusionists, and of course the famous French Cancan Dancers!

Producer and performer Michael Boyd said, "I am absolutely thrilled to bring back Cabaret de Paris. The last tour played to sell-out crowds and rave reviews. Our leading lady Rhonda Burchmore proved she really is the queen of Cabaret; her stage presence and polished performance brings a new twist to the show with her larger-than-life personality, Rhonda proves she is forever a Showgirl. You will see Rhonda wearing gorgeous frocks, singing French cabaret songs and even a burlesque strip number, oohh la la.  In this tour we are going bigger than ever with some brand-new numbers, elaborate costumes, feathers, jewels and sequins that barely cover. Cabaret de Paris delivers just that and more - pure indulgence entertainment at its best.”

Rhonda will be joined by the absolute crème de la crème of Australia's leading showgirls, who have graced the stages of Moulin Rouge, the Lido and other French cabaret revues in this spectacular 90-minute production. The show also includes acclaimed illusionist and Australia's Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd will perform some of his greatest illusions, mind-boggling disappearances and incredible magic that will keep the entire audience mystified, in awe and wonder.

Cabaret de Paris is choreographed by Todd Patrick, one of Australia's dance leaders who began his formidable career with Disney, before working for Versace, Dior, Issey Miyaki, Gucci and Chanel, across Europe and Asia, along with some exciting new acts by acclaimed choreographer Matt Browning.

This is pure Paris spectacle that you will never forget - a show that pays tribute to the most famous cabarets in France all rolled in to one dazzling revue!

*Note: Cabaret De Paris is a Burlesque Topless Revue show, some aspects may offend – viewer discretion advised




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
CABARET DE PARIS With Rhonda Burchmore Comes to State Theatre, Sydney in November Photo
CABARET DE PARIS With Rhonda Burchmore Comes to State Theatre, Sydney in November

Be transported by the atmosphere and excitement of a Parisian-themed revue featuring Australia's leading lady, legendary showgirl singer, Rhonda Burchmore, who joins a parade of first-class entertainers and the daring beauty of exquisitely bejewelled dancers as stage spectacular Cabaret De Paris returns to the State Theatre for 3 shows only on Friday 3 & Saturday 4 November 2023.

2
Sydney Fringe Festival Reveals Program of Over 400 Events Photo
Sydney Fringe Festival Reveals Program of Over 400 Events

Sydney Fringe Festival, the city’s largest independent arts festival, has announced its full program of over 400 events and 12 festival hubs across the city from 1 - 30 September 2023.

3
REVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Glo Photo
REVIEW: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - A MUSICAL THRILLER Is Given A Gloriously Gothic Treatment

Victorian Opera’s incoming Artistic Director Stuart Maunder AM revives his a deliciously dark but incredibly clear expression of Stephen Sondheim (Music and Lyrics) and Hugh Wheeler’s (Book) SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET – A MUSICAL THRILLER.

4
Jamie Hornsbys THE BOYS ON THE BUS Comes to ATYPs The Rebel Theatre Photo
Jamie Hornsby's THE BOYS ON THE BUS Comes to ATYP's The Rebel Theatre

Jopuka Productions, in association with Australian Theatre For Young People and The NSW Department of Regional Youth, will present the Sydney run of Jamie Hornsby's 'The Boys on the Bus'.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Plenty Of Fish in the Sea
PACT Theatre (9/05-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tubular Bells for Two
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning Masters with Claire Edwardes
Sutherland Arts Theatre (10/26-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Visitors
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (9/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mad Scenes with Jessica Pratt
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wil Anderson: Wiluminate
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre (8/07-8/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On the Beach
Roslyn Packer Theatre (7/18-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
Wharf 1 Theatre (7/29-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Gioconda In Concert
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (8/09-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Theatre Royal Sydney (5/04-12/23)VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You