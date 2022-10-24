Bobby Fox Will Join the Cast of HAIRSPRAY in Adelaide and Sydney

One of Australia's favourite musical theatre performers, Bobby Fox, will be joining Shane Jacobson, Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore and the rest of the cast of the hit musical Hairspray, in the role of the loveable Corny Collins.

Replacing Rob Mills, who is departing due to scheduling conflicts, Bobby Fox is an Irish-born Australian actor who originated the role of Frankie Valli in the Australian production of Jersey Boys which he performed over 850 times.

"Whilst we will dearly miss Rob, Bobby Fox is a wonderful addition to the exceptionally talented Hairspray cast. I know that our Adelaide and Sydney audiences will love the charm and charisma he will bring to the role of everyone's favourite TV host Corny Collins," said producer John Frost.

Bobby Fox is an Irish born Australian actor who originated the role of Franki Valli in the Australian production of Jersey Boys which he performed over 850 times. He is a four times World Irish Dance Champion and toured with dance productions Riverdance, Dancing on Dangerous Ground, To Dance on the Moon and also starred in the revival of Australian musical Hot Shoe Shuffle as Spring. On stage Bobby has had lead roles in Blood Brothers, Mamma Mia!, Leader of the Pack, Dusty - The Original Pop Diva, We Will Rock You, Spamalot and The Production Company shows Oklahoma, Sweet Charity and Damn Yankees.

In 2016 and 2017 he appeared in Ladies in Black which toured nationally and for which he received a Green Room Award nomination. Also in 2017 received a Helpmann Award nomination for his performance in Assassins at the Hayes Theatre. Bobby performed as a star vocalist in Saturday Night Fever's Sydney season for GFO in 2019 before debuting The Irish Boy to sell out shows at The Sydney Opera House and The Adelaide Cabaret Festival in June 2019.

Described as "one of the best shows of the year" (Limelight Magazine) and "indestructible feelgood entertainment" (The Age), Hairspray has received five-star reviews and "left audiences slack-jawed with awe" (The Australian).

Stage Whispers said "it's not often that you find yourself part of an audience that is so totally into a show as the audience for Hairspray" and the Herald Sun said "a spunky and spirited Rodrigues stole the show like a seasoned professional".

Some of Australia's favourite performers are brushing off their dancing feet, including the much-loved Shane Jacobson, who will star as beloved housewife Edna Turnblad, alongside the hilarious Todd McKenney as Wilbur Turnblad, Rhonda Burchmore as the villainous Velma Von Tussle, Bobby Fox as the lovable Corny Collins, Asabi Goodman as the powerhouse Motormouth Maybelle and introducing Carmel Rodrigues as Tracy Turnblad.

Acclaimed Director Jack O'Brien (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), lead the original Broadway creative team to present the big hair and big-hearted musical Hairspray in Australia as originally intended, with direction by Matt Lenz and choreography re-created by Dominic Shaw.

Set in 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, it tells the story of dance-loving teenager Tracy Turnblad who has one dream - to dance on The Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star and she must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!

With a story more relatable and pertinent than ever, the Broadway production of Hairspray also toured nationally across the US, a West End production was nominated for a record-breaking 11 Olivier Awards and it was adapted as a film in 2007 starring John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken and Zac Efron.