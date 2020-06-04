Bloom Creative Productions Seeks Submissions for WORKING TITLE, A CABARET OF NEW WORKS

Bloom Creative Productions, the team behind the March 2019 production of Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award winning musical Into the Woods at The Concourse and The Bloom Book invite you to apply for their new venture, Working Title, A Cabaret of New Works.

Unique to Western Sydney, Working Title is a Cabaret of new works, providing opportunities for professional and emerging artists across Sydney and beyond to present their work as part of a curated night of entertainment.



What is it?

Over one night on 27 November 2020, Working Title will be presenting two back-to-back cabaret performances comprising a variety of acts in the Lennox Theatre at Riverside Theatres Parramatta.

Successful applicants will be supported with access to a full creative team, a professional theatre, full in-house lighting rig, sound, technical and production support, marketing assets, documentation of the performance and much more.

What are they looking for?

Bloom is keen to hear from emerging and professional artists working in Cabaret, New Musicals, Drag, Sketch & Stand up Comedy, Playwrights and Songwriters. For works that are:

In stages of development

New works presenting for the first audience

Existing works in redevelopment looking for a new audience

What do you need to do?

Head to www.bloomcreativeproductions.com/workingtitle for more information and apply today!

APPLICATIONS CLOSE 5PM MONDAY 3 AUGUST 2020!

Click here to apply now!

