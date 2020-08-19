Belvoir St Theatre To Reopen In September With A ROOM OF ONE'S OWN 

The show takes to the Belvoir St Theatre stage from 10 September to 18 October.

After 6 months without performances, Belvoir has announced that the theatre doors will re-open this September when A Room of One's Own takes to the Belvoir St Theatre stage from 10 September to 18 October.

Adhering to strict COVID-Safe guidelines, the theatre will re-open to stage this adaptation of Virginia Woolf's ground-breaking feminist essay, A Room of One's Own, by Carissa Licciardello and Tom Wright, starring the Helpmann Award-winning Anita Hegh (Twelfth Night, The Seagull, STC's Harp in the South and The Resistible Ride of Arturo Ui). Originally scheduled to open at the theatre earlier this year, priority will be given to current ticket holders for the show, after which any available tickets will be made available to general public for purchase.

What started as a lecture to a roomful of students became an essay, became a book, and then a seismic wave. Virginia Woolf's 1929 classic description of the need for new spaces and a complete redefinition of who owns our storymaking is by turns wise, amusing, incendiary and poetic. Rippling with passion, it is one of the finest pieces of writing in the last hundred years, with the distinct talents of Anita Hegh walking Woolf's tightrope of thought and feeling.

Belvoir's Artistic Director Eamon Flack said, "This has been the longest six months in Belvoir's history, but we are back doing what we live for and it feels utterly lovely. Of course theatre in Covid times will be a little different, but theatre has always found its way and it will find its way with masks and social distancing. Artists and audiences together will discover a new and temporary normal for the experience of theatregoing. Nothing can stop the human need to gather for stories. It's that simple".

Existing ticket holders will be contacted by Belvoir box office to discuss their options to secure seats for the new dates. Once all ticket holders have been contacted, any additional tickets will be made available via Belvoir.com.au.

This production is supported bya??The Groupa??supporting women in theatre both on and off the stage.

